The Sad Truth About Reba McEntire's Marriage To Narvel Blackstock

With a decades-long and successful career in country music, Reba McEntire has had an interesting history with relationships, which she opened up about on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Her marriage to Narvel Blackstock specifically is worth noting because she describes the relationship as more transactional than anything. Their marriage lasted from 1989 to 2015, making for a very long business arrangement.

"Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band. He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business," she explained to Barrymore. Even vacations weren't really time off. "Even when we were on vacation to recharge the batteries, about three days into a vacation it was like, 'You know what we can do?'" Beginning the relationship through a business lens was a precursor to and constant presence throughout the entire marriage.