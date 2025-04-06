The Most Ridiculously Expensive Things Barron Trump Owns

Maybe he doesn't have a "mansion boat" or a dog with dollar-sign markings like the famous comic character Richie Rich, but Barron Trump still lives an insanely lavish life in every other way. You wouldn't expect any less from the son of President Donald Trump, as his father made a fortune in real estate and reality TV years before taking office.

Growing up, the youngest Trump lad never heard the words "Sorry, we can't afford that"; a throwback video shows Barron's childhood included such playthings as a giant stuffed tiger and a mini-Mercedes with his name as the vanity plate. Sure, he had more typical toys as well; in a 2012 interview with Hip Mama, First Lady Melania Trump assured readers her son was into Magna Tiles and LEGOs and was even allowed to draw on his wall! ("[W]e can paint it over," she shrugged. "He is very creative; if you say to a child no, no, no, where does the creativity go?")

By all accounts, Barron has matured into a knowledgeable, unassuming young man rather than an entitled brat. He spends his time at NYU, attending classes and studying rather than attending ravers. He still enjoys the finer things in life, however — and some of those things are much finer than the average college student will ever know. Are we jealous much? Well, maybe just a little.

