The Most Ridiculously Expensive Things Barron Trump Owns
Maybe he doesn't have a "mansion boat" or a dog with dollar-sign markings like the famous comic character Richie Rich, but Barron Trump still lives an insanely lavish life in every other way. You wouldn't expect any less from the son of President Donald Trump, as his father made a fortune in real estate and reality TV years before taking office.
Growing up, the youngest Trump lad never heard the words "Sorry, we can't afford that"; a throwback video shows Barron's childhood included such playthings as a giant stuffed tiger and a mini-Mercedes with his name as the vanity plate. Sure, he had more typical toys as well; in a 2012 interview with Hip Mama, First Lady Melania Trump assured readers her son was into Magna Tiles and LEGOs and was even allowed to draw on his wall! ("[W]e can paint it over," she shrugged. "He is very creative; if you say to a child no, no, no, where does the creativity go?")
By all accounts, Barron has matured into a knowledgeable, unassuming young man rather than an entitled brat. He spends his time at NYU, attending classes and studying rather than attending ravers. He still enjoys the finer things in life, however — and some of those things are much finer than the average college student will ever know. Are we jealous much? Well, maybe just a little.
Barron will never be late, thanks to his pricey timepiece
Page Six photogs caught Barron entering Trump Tower with his mom on March 30, 2025. (Melania Trump reportedly stays away from the White House whenever possible, preferring to be either near her son in New York or at her familiar Mar-a-Lago home base.) The NYU student wore a dark ensemble — black shirt and pants with a navy windbreaker — which made his one accessory even more noticeable. Prominently displayed on his wrist was a Daytona Rolex watch in 14K yellow gold (seen here in a stock photo).
The timepiece features a tachymeter for measuring speed relative to time and distance, which would be useful if Barron needs to figure out how long it takes him to get from one campus building to another. Thanks to the precision craftsmanship and self-winding feature, he'll never worry about finding the watch stopped. But all that quality doesn't come cheap: Barron's watch costs an estimated $47,800, roughly two-thirds the cost of one year's tuition at NYU. It's hard to imagine he actually uses all the features on his timepiece; more likely, he checks his wrist every so often to make sure he's not late for his study group. (The rest of us can do exactly the same thing for a fraction of the cost.)
Barron's apartment is millionaires-only territory
Technically, Barron Trump's priciest possession belongs to his dad, Donald Trump: his living quarters in Trump Tower. Unlike his peers, who might have had a bedroom of their own or a room with an attached bath, Barron has had an entire freaking floor of the family's penthouse digs to call his own since he was a toddler. The senior Trumps established the upper floor as their son's so he could play to his heart's content without fear of leaving marker smears on their furniture or play dough on their marble floors. The apartment features a separate kitchen and living room, plus bedrooms that his nannies once used.
Though he spent his post-White House years with his parents at their plush Mar-a-Lago resort, Barron moved back to their equally luxurious Manhattan home after enrolling at NYU. The Trumps' entire suite costs an estimated $100 million, and an average apartment in Trump Tower goes for roughly $2 to $9 million, depending on square footage and number of bedrooms. Presumably, there have been some changes to Barron's room décor now that he's an adult, but even a cosmetic tweak or two won't change the fact that Barron lives in the kind of place of which his classmates can only dream.
Barron's style is evolving (and getting expensive)
When your dad is a billionaire and your mom is a former model, chances are you'll have some pretty sick (and expensive) 'fits in your closet. Barron Trump is living proof. Even as a preschooler, the first son was seen sporting a smart blazer-and-sweater combo on that viral suitcase video from "Larry King Live"; while we don't know the price of his duds, that Louis Vuitton mini-briefcase alone reportedly cost nearly $10,000.
Since then, Barron has been spotted in a variety of outfits. Some are pieces an average teen might buy; his "The Expert" T-shirt, seen here, is a $30 J. Crew number that was trendy even before Barron was photographed in it. More recently, his tastes have swung toward the exclusive. Barron turned to custom designer Pearce Bespoke to put together perfectly tailored suit pieces and a cashmere coat for his father's second inauguration. Founder Nathan Pearce, who got his start on "Shark Tank," described Barron as "down-to-earth, nice as can be and hospitable" in an interview with WWD. As quality clothiers go, Pearce Bespoke is relatively reasonable, with prices starting at $900 for suits. We're guessing the Trumps shelled out a bit more than that for Barron's wardrobe, though.
Surprisingly, Barron's most expensive clothes didn't come from a designer. For three years, he wore simple polo shirts, khakis, and logo sweaters as an upper-school student at Florida's exclusive Oxbridge Academy. The pieces themselves aren't the expense here; Land's End sells them for $20 to $64. However, wearing that preppy gear is a six-figure deal: Oxbridge itself costs $43,000 a year, plus a $2,500 annual student fee, and that doesn't include incidentals such as the required MacBook laptop.
Barron owns a four-legged 'Victory'
Alas, one of Barron Trump's most pricey possessions is one he's never seen in person, much less used. In July 2019, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited the White House to talk trade deals with the president. During the meet-up, Battulga presented Barron, then 13, with an unusual gift: a horse. Mongolia is known as "the land of the horse," and its hardy breeds are highly valued in the country's culture for herding, transport, and even their nutrient-rich milk. If Barron's horse came from a champion line (which seems likely, considering it was a presidential honor), it would be worth as much as $70,000. Trump dubbed the steed "Victory."
The First Family is very grateful to Mongolia for this time-honored traditional gift. The horse has been named "Victory" and will remain in Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/aFqtJzc1Il
— Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) July 31, 2019
Though many commanders-in-chief have stabled horses at the presidential mansion over the decades, Trump isn't known for his love of animals, and it would have been impractical for Barron to keep his new pet. Battulga brought a photo of Victory instead, and the horse remained back in Mongolia. (Joe Biden and other politicians have opted to do the same with the Mongolian horses they received.) Perhaps one day, Barron can make the trip overseas to meet his special gift at last.