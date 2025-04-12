The Kayleigh McEnany Hairstyle That Was Worse Than Kimberly Guilfoyle's Signature Do
Kimberly Guilfoyle has had quite a few hair transformations over the years. However, the former prosecutor seems particularly attached to her dark locks and the tacky hair extensions that The List reckons Guilfoyle's hair looks much healthier without. Arguably one of the only other Republican women who's criticized more for her hair is Kayleigh McEnany, who's known for wearing it long and straight while slightly curling the edges. She also seems to enhance her hairstyle with Bumpits she barely tries to hide. But ironically, what truly makes McEnany's 'do worse than Guilfoyle's is that the former's might be too perfect-looking. This has even led to accusations that her hair isn't real at all.
"It's a wig or Lots of dry shampoo that's just caked in, always looks dirty, like her," one critic commented on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user felt that the color of the former White House press secretary's hair gave her secret away, pointing out, "The bases of blonde wigs are usually white; dark brown for brown or black wigs. Maybe she has a scalp disorder." However, Amber Renee MUA doubts that she's wearing a wig. Renee, who demonstrates her expertise on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, offered her analysis on McEnany's signature hairstyle in an exclusive interview with The List.
"There's no solid evidence that Kayleigh McEnany wears a wig, but the speculation likely comes from how her hair always looks flawlessly styled — think super smooth, full-bodied, and perfectly parted. When someone's hair appears consistently polished without visible root growth, frizz, or a stray hair out of place, people start wondering if it's a wig or extensions," she explained. "That said, McEnany's hairline looks natural, and she's been seen with slightly different styles over the years, which suggests she's not rocking a full wig."
How Kayleigh McEnany's signature hairstyle can be saved
It's clear to Amber Renee MUA that Kayleigh McEnany puts a lot of work into her hair. "More likely, she benefits from high-quality salon treatments, professional styling, and possibly some clip-in extensions to enhance thickness and volume," she noted during her exclusive interview with The List. But the popular influencer, who gives advice to hundreds of thousands of followers looking for a sharper look, knows how to salvage the political commentator's mane. "If I were styling her, I'd suggest keeping the blonde — it compliments her complexion and has become a signature look," Renee opined.
She also acknowledged, "However, a more modern, lived-in blonde with slightly darker roots and softer highlights could add depth and make her look even more effortlessly chic. As for length, while long hair frames her face beautifully, a shoulder-length bob with soft layers could give her a fresh, sophisticated update without straying too far from her polished aesthetic." Ironically, Renee suggested that McEnany rock a similar hairstyle to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
In an old photo where the former Fox News host is completely unrecognizable, Guilfoyle wore the kind of short blonde bob that could be close to what Renee pictured for her fellow prominent Republican. The only difference is that Guilfoyle's old look is a little shorter than shoulder-length. Still, the former White House press secretary might want to take cues from both Renee and Guilfoyle's old style, since at least it could help her avoid rumors that she's wearing a wig.