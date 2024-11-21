Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Completely Unrecognizable In Old Pictures With A Blonde Bob
Many Americans have heard of Kimberly Guilfoyle. She's the ex-wife of current California Governor Gavin Newsom and current fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. — although red flags in Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship hint at trouble in paradise. Guilfoyle also has a sordid past with Fox News, rife with misconduct allegations. Critics online have kept eagle eyes on the staunch conservative and aren't afraid to deride her fashion and beauty choices. Many have also remarked on how Guilfoyle is unrecognizable from the days of her marriage to Newsom, sending plastic surgery rumors buzzing.
Another time Guilfoyle looked unrecognizable was due to her hair. Guilfoyle's hair transformation once included some lighter locks when she embraced the ombré look, but otherwise, she stuck with her usual dark brown hair. That's why it was so shocking when Guilfoyle deviated from her standard style and went fully blond for a Halloween party in 2008 (although it's likely she was wearing a wig).
Guilfoyle looked totally different with a blond bob and bangs
Kimberly Guilfoyle and a furry friend plus-one hit the red carpet at Animal Fair Magazine's 8th Annual Halloween Pet Costume Party, as seen in the above photo. Guilfoyle's dog date wore some kind of orange jacket as part of its costume, and although it's unclear, it's possible it was dressed as a pumpkin. Guilfoyle donned a short blond bob, pairing it with a navy dress and a matching necklace.
Over 15 years after that Halloween outing, The List photoshopped blond hair onto Guilfoyle out of curiosity. However, that change wasn't even as stark as her blond Halloween bob, likely because that hairdo also included bangs skimming her eyebrows. Guilfoyle looked like a completely different person.
It's unclear who she was dressed up as. The hairstyle is reminiscent of Drew Barrymore's look in the opening scene of "Scream," but the rest of Guilfoyle's outfit doesn't fit that explanation. Maybe Guilfoyle was simply "Blond Kimberly" for Halloween?