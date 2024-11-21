Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Completely Unrecognizable In Old Pictures With A Blonde Bob

Kimberly Guilfoyle and a furry friend plus-one hit the red carpet at Animal Fair Magazine's 8th Annual Halloween Pet Costume Party, as seen in the above photo. Guilfoyle's dog date wore some kind of orange jacket as part of its costume, and although it's unclear, it's possible it was dressed as a pumpkin. Guilfoyle donned a short blond bob, pairing it with a navy dress and a matching necklace.

Over 15 years after that Halloween outing, The List photoshopped blond hair onto Guilfoyle out of curiosity. However, that change wasn't even as stark as her blond Halloween bob, likely because that hairdo also included bangs skimming her eyebrows. Guilfoyle looked like a completely different person.

It's unclear who she was dressed up as. The hairstyle is reminiscent of Drew Barrymore's look in the opening scene of "Scream," but the rest of Guilfoyle's outfit doesn't fit that explanation. Maybe Guilfoyle was simply "Blond Kimberly" for Halloween?