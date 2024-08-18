Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Transformation Over The Years

Before politics, Kimberly Guilfoyle dabbled in an unexpected career path when she briefly worked as an actor. Elsewhere, Guilfoyle's time as an underwear model was one of the jobs that she juggled while simultaneously attending law school. And, from 2001 to 2005, the outspoken conservative commentator was married to Gavin Newsom (who became mayor of San Francisco back when they were together and is currently the Governor of California as of writing). In 2006, their divorce was finalized and officially, legally over. Thus, Guilfoyle was in the public eye long before her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. began.

Advertisement

Her physical appearance has gradually been ingrained into our minds, leading to remarks about how different Guilfoyle looks now compared to when she was first introduced to the world. For instance, plenty of people noticed Guilfoyle's look has changed dramatically since her marriage to Newsom. Some of that is due to rumored plastic surgery and heavily-criticized outfits, but some of it may be because she has aged, like we all do. Another thing that many have pointed out is how much Guilfoyle's hairstyles have evolved over the years. She's evidently tried lots of different looks and settled the one she likes best.