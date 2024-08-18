Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Transformation Over The Years
Before politics, Kimberly Guilfoyle dabbled in an unexpected career path when she briefly worked as an actor. Elsewhere, Guilfoyle's time as an underwear model was one of the jobs that she juggled while simultaneously attending law school. And, from 2001 to 2005, the outspoken conservative commentator was married to Gavin Newsom (who became mayor of San Francisco back when they were together and is currently the Governor of California as of writing). In 2006, their divorce was finalized and officially, legally over. Thus, Guilfoyle was in the public eye long before her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. began.
Her physical appearance has gradually been ingrained into our minds, leading to remarks about how different Guilfoyle looks now compared to when she was first introduced to the world. For instance, plenty of people noticed Guilfoyle's look has changed dramatically since her marriage to Newsom. Some of that is due to rumored plastic surgery and heavily-criticized outfits, but some of it may be because she has aged, like we all do. Another thing that many have pointed out is how much Guilfoyle's hairstyles have evolved over the years. She's evidently tried lots of different looks and settled the one she likes best.
Her hair used to be much shorter and straighter
Back when Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom were still married, there wasn't nearly as much volume in her dark brown tresses as in later years. Also, Guilfoyle's hair was often styled pin straight to boot. In the above photo of the former couple from 2004, there is a slight little hint of a curl at the ends of Guilfoyle's hair, but it's completely straight otherwise.
The trump effect is explained in photos.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is unrecognizable from Gavin Newsom's marriage days as she takes to the RNC stage with fiancé Donald Trump Jr pic.twitter.com/cgtnB76Bop
— Conservative in America (@Conservative1AZ) July 18, 2024
The comparison of Guilfoyle's old versus new hair was also made on X, formerly known as Twitter, in July 2024. "The trump effect is explained in photos," the user quipped. The first pic showed the former Fox News host in the early aughts compared to a photo from the 2024 Republican National Convention. In the older snapshot, Guilfoyle's locks were longer than the previous 2000s example, but they were still noticeably shorter than her go-to hair.
Kimberly Guilfoyle gradually started to curl her hair more
During her days as a host on Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair had more volume than before. It also looked to be a darker shade of brown and had a bit more of a curl to it, as seen in an Instagram post that Guilfoyle shared in December 2015. "Morning everyone! New headshot to ring in 2016," she wrote in the caption. In another post, from April 2016, she shared a photo from an interview where her hair also looked like it had been loosely curled. Her locks were longer too.
A little less than a year later, in January 2017, the former prosecutor posted a selfie on Instagram prior to the airing of her Fox News show "The Five." This time, her brunette locks looked a little lighter on the ends, perhaps showcasing some highlights and foreshadowing Guilfoyle's new favorite hairstyle in her post-Fox days (Guilfoyle was hit with misconduct allegations from her time at Fox, FYI).
The former Fox News host's hair had an ombré moment
Do blondes have more fun? Kimberly Guilfoyle must have been curious about finding out, since she subsequently dyed her hair a lot lighter than its usual shade. In December 2020, Guilfoyle snapped a selfie for Instagram showcasing her hair's new ombré color, going from brunette to blonde. It also seemed like she had cut her now-signature curtain bangs. About a year later, in December 2021, the ombré in Guilfoyle's hair wasn't as noticeable in a snap of her and Donald Trump Jr.
However, the outspoken political commentator's tresses were still lighter than the dark brown shade Guilfoyle sported during her Fox News days. At The List, we were curious about what it would look like if Guilfoyle went full blonde with her hair, so we made it happen. The result was that her facial features and eye makeup looked softer. She hasn't taken the plunge in real life just yet, sadly.
Does she use hair extensions?
Kimberly Guilfoyle's signature style as of this writing is long hair with curtain bangs. Sometimes it is styled straight, like in an Instagram photo from January 2023 or another pic from March 2024. On other occasions, her locks have more of a curl to them, such as when the former Fox News host took to Instagram in May 2024 to advertise her children's book, "The Princess & Her Pup." Guilfoyle's hair was quite wavy for the 2024 Republican National Convention, as seen in the above photo. It was also quite long, and it's highly likely that Guilfoyle achieves her length through hair extensions. Not everyone thinks this looks good, however. In 2020, Jezebel published a humorous piece entitled: "Fancy-Lady Salons Don't Want to Comment on Why Bad Hair Extensions Are a Republican Uniform" with Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump featured in the header image.
Writer Joan Summers heavily criticized the staunch Trump supporter's supposed hair extensions alongside her 2020 RNC speech. As Summers argued, "It seemed like Kimmy was trying, through her clipped on locks, to imitate the air of a very rich, very powerful woman, one who can girl boss the convention stage, and really, really impress her prospective father-in-law slash autocratic-regime leader." She continued, "It's the red suit, and bold eye makeup, and glistening white chompers, combined with enough hair to braid a rope and escape whatever gulag she and the Trumps might someday end up in."
Kimberly Guilfoyle may also Photoshop her brunette locks
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair transformation has included a whole variety of styles. But how much of her hair in photos posted on social media is actually natural? In addition to the hair extension speculation, is it possible that she also utilizes Photoshop to make her hair look much more shiny, voluminous, and long? It's already widely believed that Guilfoyle uses photo editing to alter the look of her face, and there have been times she took it too far and failed to look much like herself, or any real human being for that matter. It likely wouldn't take much to do the same to her locks, with the former Fox News host digitally tweaking them to look even more picture-perfect (in her eyes, at least).
For example, in an unedited picture of Guilfoyle from April 2024 that stood out from her usually glossy snapshots, her hair was still quite long but did not seem nearly as full once it fell past her shoulders. Compare that to a picture Guilfoyle shared herself that very same month and certain stark differences are immediately noticeable. Whether her hairdo was all natural or made possible thanks to hair extensions and/or clever photo editing is unknown, unless she someday does a tell-all on her beauty routine, of course.