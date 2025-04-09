What Modern Family Fans Were Shocked To Learn About Ed O'Neill's Real-Life Daughter

When an actor plays a character for so long, it's easy to forget they're not actually that person and instead have their own life separate from their TV alter ego. Veteran actor Ed O'Neill rose to fame on "Married... with Children" — after nearly blowing his chance at a big Hollywood break — before starring as patriarch Jay Pritchett on 11 seasons of "Modern Family." Many fans know him for his role as a father in "Modern Family," but may not know that Ed has two daughters in real life: Sophia and Claire O'Neill. Yes, you read that correctly. Ed has a daughter named Claire, just like he did on "Modern Family" (played by Julie Bowen).

Fans apparently didn't realize what Claire's name was until Ed filmed a TikTok with her. Posting under her handle @clair3on3ill, Claire and her dad lip sync to Tupac Shakur's NSFW song, "Hit 'Em Up."

"This was his idea," Claire hilariously captioned the video. Sarah Hyland, Ed's former "Modern Family" costar (and TV granddaughter), couldn't contain her feelings after seeing the video, commenting in all caps, "I am screaming," followed by three laughing face emojis. Hyland's on-screen sister, and also Ed's TV granddaughter, Ariel Winter, posted five laughing face emojis, followed by, "This is amazing." The Dunphy sisters approve!