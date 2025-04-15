Why Maria Bartiromo Made The Swap From CNBC Anchor To Fox News Personality

While she surprised many by making her transition from CNBC to Fox Business Network, Maria Bartiromo and her signature glasses seem to be enjoying where they are today. Just five years after she joined Fox, she said leaving her former network was for the best for her career. "I've grown tremendously in the last five years," she told Forbes in 2019. "I feel more informed today than I ever have been because I've rounded myself out; I've plugged the holes in terms of what I didn't know." Bartiromo has also posted several highlights on Instagram from her Fox News stint, from exclusively interviewing President Donald Trump in March 2025 to promoting her daily program "Mornings with Maria" in dozens of posts, including a March 2025 post shouting out a guest appearance by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Not everyone is as happy with the change as she is, however. Though some of her viewers may be delighted to see how her career has progressed, others seem less thrilled about her current gig. "I used to like her when she was at CNBC," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "How she turned 180 degrees and became a MAGA is beyond my comprehension. I thought she was intelligent." Others reminisced about and longed for her CNBC reporting style, which they perceived as unbiased and apolitical compared to her Fox appearances.