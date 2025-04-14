Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Mob Wives?

"Mob Wives" was a goldmine of GIFs, glammed-up drama, and new searing insults like "sea hag" or "dumpster juice." The show was a no-holds-barred (pardon the pun) look at the lives of women who were defined by their prison-dwelling husbands, turning the typical mob script on its head. The VH1 show asked the question: What would "The Sopranos" be like without Tony? And the proto-feminist "Mob Wives" answered by proclaiming she is the boss. As Angela "Big Ang" Raiola tells Drita D'Avanzo in the show's final season: "It's your book. It's your story" (via Vice).

The larger-than-life Staten Island-based stars participated in six seasons of operatic drama. In this show, a squabble or disagreement meant that two people were "going to war." On more than one occasion, disagreements ended with literal blood being spilled. The cultural commentator Camille Paglia described why this kind of reality television excites viewers like nothing else on our screens. "It's like the Discovery Channel sending a camera to the African savannah to watch the cheetahs stalking the gazelles! What you're seeing is the primal battles going on among women. Men are marginalized on these shows — they're eye candy ... on the borderlines of the ferocity of female sexuality." (via Salon.)

"Mob Wives" is reality TV turned up to eleven, which made the show so darn watchable. Sadly, the show ended in 2016, but that didn't stop the cast from living a lavish life like a Princess or branching out in unexpected ways. To paraphrase "The Godfather III," just when you thought you'd forgotten about the mob wives, they pull you back in. So, here's what they've been up to.