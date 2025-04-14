Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Mob Wives?
"Mob Wives" was a goldmine of GIFs, glammed-up drama, and new searing insults like "sea hag" or "dumpster juice." The show was a no-holds-barred (pardon the pun) look at the lives of women who were defined by their prison-dwelling husbands, turning the typical mob script on its head. The VH1 show asked the question: What would "The Sopranos" be like without Tony? And the proto-feminist "Mob Wives" answered by proclaiming she is the boss. As Angela "Big Ang" Raiola tells Drita D'Avanzo in the show's final season: "It's your book. It's your story" (via Vice).
The larger-than-life Staten Island-based stars participated in six seasons of operatic drama. In this show, a squabble or disagreement meant that two people were "going to war." On more than one occasion, disagreements ended with literal blood being spilled. The cultural commentator Camille Paglia described why this kind of reality television excites viewers like nothing else on our screens. "It's like the Discovery Channel sending a camera to the African savannah to watch the cheetahs stalking the gazelles! What you're seeing is the primal battles going on among women. Men are marginalized on these shows — they're eye candy ... on the borderlines of the ferocity of female sexuality." (via Salon.)
"Mob Wives" is reality TV turned up to eleven, which made the show so darn watchable. Sadly, the show ended in 2016, but that didn't stop the cast from living a lavish life like a Princess or branching out in unexpected ways. To paraphrase "The Godfather III," just when you thought you'd forgotten about the mob wives, they pull you back in. So, here's what they've been up to.
Renee Graziano did some more reality TV and battled addiction
Renee Graziano was always destined to be a star in "Mob Wives." Heck, her sister was the show's creator. Although the Grazino sisters' involvement caused friction within their family, Renee remained at the center of many storylines and only quit during the last season. The key word here is resilience, and Renee's tribulations after quitting the show demonstrated she had it in abundance.
As"Mob Wives" came to an end in 2016, Graziano wasted no time in getting back on television screens — this time, in the U.K. However, as ever with Graziano, drama also had an American Airlines ticket across the pond. Before the start of "Celebrity Big Brother," she joined model Sebastian Grace on a sightseeing tour of London when she took a fall... just days before the show started. Graziano slipped on her camel colored stilettos and contorted her ankles on London's concrete. She was pictured walking after the slip, sans shoes, barefoot with a bandage on her ankle – yikes! Thankfully, Graziano was able to join the show and reached the final, finishing third. However, her issues were only just beginning.
In 2023, Graziano suffered a near-fatal overdose from fentanyl. The reality star had been using drugs as a source of comfort during the death of her father, Anthony Graziano, and her divorce from Hector Pagan Jr. "I just lost my s***, man. September 18, someone gave me a bag of fentanyl," she told Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "I died in a restaurant in Florida. I was dead, intubated for three days ... I spent nine days there learning how to walk again." In March 2025, Granziano took to Instagram to celebrate being 16 months sober. Props to her.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Natalie Guercio pivoted and professionalized her image as a make-up artist, alongside dipping her toe into acting
After "Mob Wives," Natalie Guercio moved behind the camera and became a make-up artist. Although a late starter, having appeared on Season 4 and 5 of "Mob Wives," she was not afraid of getting involved in the show's signature fights. But in 2019, Guercio diversified her brand when she founded Natalie Elise Beauty. At the time of writing, the business's Instagram is chock-full of hair re-vamps and stunning lip tints. Based in Miami as of March 2025, it seemed Guercio had left the mob life behind for good and was focused on her business. But, to paraphrase Vito Corleone in "The Godfather," she was made an offer she couldn't refuse.
Guercio, indeed, got back into the mob life. However, thankfully, it was fictional, as Guercio moved back in front of the camera and began an acting career. In 2020, she was featured in an episode of Amazon Prime's mob drama "Gravesend." Her foray into acting didn't take her too far from home, as the streaming series was about an Italian American mob soldier based in Brooklyn. Art imitates life and all that.
Carla Facciolo has built a self-care empire while posting a lot of selfies on Instagram
The daughter of Gambino mob associate Louis Facciolo has launched her brand of soap and prosecco while being active in sharing her personal life with fans on social media. Much in the same vein as Natalie Guercio, Carla Facciolo hopped on the cosmetics train to Beauty City when the Brooklyn-born reality star started her brand Carla Facciolo Soaps. "I love all-natural products, and when you use the all-natural product, you can feel the major difference," she told Eating with Erica. "I truly assure you, you will not be disappointed. I will have a wine and prosecco line out in the New Year."
Indeed, Facciolo's wine and prosecco soon followed when she launched her extra-dry Italian prosecco online. Her post-"Mob Wives" life has had the same message as the show: women are the boss. It's a truly impressive volte-face for the reality star. However, her life isn't all boardroom meetings and number-crunching. The OG cast member has kept fans happy by regularly posting on her Instagram. Whether it's sun-kissed selfies or starting new businesses, Facciolo seems to be living the good life as of this publication. But, as her Instagram bio suggests, she still values "down to earth people."
Drita D'Avanzo faced legal troubles and began an unlikely music career
This Albanian native took maybe the sharpest turn of any of the cast members when, in 2018, she began a rap career. Drita D'Avanzo's song "Slap a B*****," released under the moniker Lady Boss, is the trap rap anthem we didn't know we needed. The song's lyrical content portrays her as she was in "Mob Wives:" unafraid to resort to violence. Her empowered lyrics make her sound like an Albanian version of Cardi B, who is known for her iconic manicures.
D'Avanzo pulled no punches, and later that year, she intended to do the same in the ring. D'Avanzo was rumored to put her money where her mouth is in a charity fight with "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham. However, Abraham chose instead to fight Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander from "Flavor of Love." D'Avanzo was not happy and she took to Instagram to call Abraham out, "What happened, Farrah? You got scared? Don't wanna fight? Why not?" Neither bout went ahead, as Abraham eventually dropped out.
However, in 2019, D'Avanzo, and her husband Lee D'Avanzo, would be fighting for her freedom after they were arrested for possession of drugs and firearms. Thankfully for D'Avanzo, her charges were dropped after the D.A. told the court "She was not the target of the search warrant," (via SiLive). The same cannot be said for Lee, who in August 2020 was sentenced to 64 months in prison. During his stint in prison, "Mob Wives" star became a mob ex as in 2024 D'Avanzo revealed to The U.S. Sun that she and Lee had been "separated for a long time."
Angela Raiola sadly passed away
"Big Ang" was engaged in a tragic cancer battle throughout the last season of filming "Mob Wives", but she remained stoic 'til the end. As her co-star Alicia DiMichele told People, "You would never know that she is in the fight of her life, she is a wonderful mother and friend to all. I simply adore her and am proud to call her my friend." "Big Ang" — real name Angela Raiola — also spoke to People after her diagnosis in 2015, "Things happen for a reason, I'd smoked for 40 years. No one could tell me what to do." The star started chemotherapy, but the treatment was unsuccessful, as one tumor had begun to grow larger.
Sadly, on February 18th 2016, Raiola's friend Vinnie Medugno announced her death via X (formerly known as Twitter). "It is with sad regret that we inform you that at 3:01 a.m. Angela Raiola peacefully ended her battle with cancer, and was called home," said Medungo, assuring fans that Raiola left this world in a touching way. "She was surrounded by nothing but love from her immediate family, and the closest friends. YOU, (her fans) were some of the most special people in the world, and she loved you immensely. Thank you for your love, prayers, and unconditional support of Angela right to the very end." Raiola left us with words to live by, as per USA Today: "Always look after yourselves and don't neglect your health."
Karen Gravano started a podcast
The daughter of the FBI informant Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Karen Gravano, was forced to relocate to Arizona in her youth. After her father's wicked whispers to the feds brought down John Gotti. When she returned to New York, her father's past followed her. But, eventually, she was welcomed back to the Big Apple. In 2012, Gravano released a memoir about her life as a member of a mob family whose patriarch turned informant called "Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano, and Me," which earned a spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.
In April 2020, Gravano began "The Sit Down Podcast" alongside "Mob Wives" alum Ramona Rizzo and Carla Facciolo. The podcast features discussions on everything from Post Malone to Mike Tyson to White Claw. However, the show that began during the pandemic didn't even last as long as a lockdown and the trio hung up their microphones after just eight episodes. But that doesn't mean Gravano has given up podcasting. In 2024, Gravano appeared on the "Straightened Out Podcast" and Michelle Barone's "RED", telling all about her unique experience in the mob world. She also diversified her skill set by becoming a licensed aesthetician at New Jersey's Body Depot. Safe to say Gravano is part of the family now.
Ramona Rizzo owns a very spiritual store
Ramona Rizzo has gone from being a television star to becoming an entrepreneur. As of this publication, the VH1 star owns a spiritual shop called Spiritual Slinger. A rather vague outlet that, via its Instagram, says is a place one can get their "Spiritual revelations awoken." Whatever that means. It stocks products like bejeweled candles and Nazar amulet paraphernalia. There's an interesting "Mob Wives" crossover with the Spiritual Slinger, as Rizzo has ties — not mob — with the Body Depot in New Jersey. If any "Mob Wives" fans are keen to find the stars, the Body Depot seems to be the place to go.
Rizzo is also an outspoken supporter of those with autoimmune diseases. "I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and what that is is a nerve and autoimmune condition," Rizzo told New Theory Podcast host Tom La Vecchia. "Your body does go through a lot. Til this day. It was part of my journey ... I think a lot of things did me in when my ex got arrested and we were together. I think that did take a toll on my health." Thankfully Rizzo appears to be ready for all life throws at her, referring to herself on her Instagram as a "#fibrowarrior."
Love Majewski joined Natalie Guercio in the make-up artist trade
Season 3's Love Majewski joined Ramona Rizzo, Natalie Guercio, and Karen Gravano in the beauty industry after her one-season stint. It's worth asking why these ladies with a shared past all got into the cosmetics game. "That's why mob wives appear so unkempt and disheveled when accompanying their men to court," writes Italian journalist Roberto Saviano in Vice, "it's a cultivated look meant to underscore their fidelity." This suggests that, with many of the "Mob Wives" husbands in prison, they are enjoying a certain amount of newfound freedom with make-up.
In April 2018, Majewski set up 1Love LLC, where she works as a Makeup Artist, Licensed Cosmetologist, and Brow Designer as of this publication. According to Majewski's LinkedIn profile, she's seriously talented at her job. As Melanie Rice explained in her LinkedIn recommendation, "Love Majewski is a fantastic make-up artist whom I would highly recommend for TV, film and other projects." The make-up industry is to the former cast of "Mob Wives" what crime is to their husbands.
Alicia DiMichele opened a boutique
One thing you can't accuse the cast of "Mob Wives" of is being unfashionable. Heck, there's a whole aesthetic based on their sartorial tastes; the mob wife aesthetic was popularized on TikTok circa 2024. The trend saw women in videos wearing kitsch animal prints, lots of leather, and, of course, gold bijouterie. Given her strong sense of style, it makes sense that Alicia DiMichele Garofalo put her keen eye for shoes and jewels to good use by starting a boutique. As of this publication, her store displays mob wife aesthetic staples like leopard print tops and sweatshirts emblazoned with the very mafia phrase "Family Over Everything."
She has also clearly enjoyed family life with her husband. In 2013, DiMichele's first hubby, Edward Garofalo, was sentenced to seven years behind bars for extortion and she was forced to deny allegations of an affair. Unfortunately, the couple did not survive Garofalo's time inside. At Dilworth Park in 2018, she married restaurateur Rob LaScala, who owns a slew of restaurants across New York and Philadelphia at the time of writing. They seemed to carry the honeymoon phase into the 2020s when DiMichele sang his praises on Facebook alongside a selfie of the couple: "A man can't save you. But he can empower you to save yourself." More power to DiMichele, indeed.
Natalie DiDonato went missing in Vegas
In 2025, Natalie DiDonata was the subject of a missing persons report in Las Vegas. It was a shock. After DiDonata missed two flights home from Vegas to Florida, her family contacted the police. However, it took a week for the "Mob Wives" alum to resurface. Thankfully, DiDonato got in touch with her mother, Denise Fuoco, revealing that her ID was stolen, but she was safe. You can cancel "Mob Wives," but you can't take the drama out of the mob wife.
Aside from the Vegas debacle, DiDonato has somewhat kept to herself since the show ended. She has made occasional appearances at functions and started her charity, Nat D Gives Back. The former reality star also took on fiction, appearing in B-movies "Survive the Night" in 2020 and "Fatally Flawless" in 2022. The latter saw DiDonato tap into her Philly roots and her life as a mob wife, with the film described as "a gritty urban drama set in Philadelphia in the late 1990s where drugs, sex, money and materialism were all in abundance (via IMDB)." DiDonata's life after the show is certainly still a drama.
Anthony Donofrio had a very lavish wedding
Angela "Big Ang" Raiola is survived by her son, Anthony Donofrio, and thankfully, she was still around to see her son tie the knot. "This was a once in a lifetime wedding," Riaola told People, "It was something out of a magazine. The flowers, the table setting, just the room itself. The feeling that I had. I can't even describe it. It was overwhelming."
Since his mother's passing, Donofrio has been living his best life. Whether it's attending Travis Scott concerts or New York Giants games, Donofrio shows it off all over his Instagram. That's not to say he's forgotten his mother, though. In June 2023, Donofrio paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mom. "Happiest of birthdays to the greatest mother a man can ask for you are missed more and more everyday," he wrote on Instagram. "Wish you were here to watch me grow as a man and your grand babies grow more beautiful everyday... I Love You Ma." We hope Donofrio has found peace knowing his mother is looking on from above.