Meghan Markle's Jam Is Doing Way Too Much & Fans Are Calling Out Her Hypocrisy
For those waiting to buy the first products from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, it's nearly time. She sent an email to followers saying that the first items from her "As ever" line would be available to the public starting the first week of April. One item that has been getting a lot of attention has been her "raspberry spread." It was one of the first products that she used to promote her brand back in 2024, but now, you can get the spread in "keepsake packaging" via Asever.com. In videos shared to social media, like one by Meghan's close friend Abigail Spencer, we get a glimpse as to what that packaging is; basically, it's an oversized cream-colored tube with the company logo on it with the jam inside. Some people seem to be fans of the design, but there are plenty of other people who are angry about the packaging, notably for how excessive and non-environmentally friendly it seems.
One Instagram commenter said, "What about supporting local farmers and farm shops that sell homemade jams, not made in a factory without all the wasteful and unnecessary packaging?" It wasn't just on Instagram. On X, formerly known as Twitter, someone wrote: "Meghan's packaging is an environmental nightmare. For one 7.6 oz jar of product, there's so much unnecessary waste destined for the landfill." Another posted on X, "The packaging is an environmentally-conscious person's worst nightmare come true."
The packaging for Meghan's As ever raspberry spread doesn't make sense for a lot of people
It's not clear yet if the packaging for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's As ever raspberry spread can be recycled. The seemingly wasteful packaging for the raspberry spread appears to go against the environmentally conscious perspectives that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan have espoused. Back in 2021, an announcement on the Archewell Foundation website confirmed that the company would be working to go to "net zero carbon emissions by 2030." This type of packaging doesn't seem to lend itself to that goal. Admittedly, As ever isn't under the umbrella of the Archewell organization, and there's currently no sustainability statement on the As ever website, so it's possible there's behind-the-scenes work for the environment that we just haven't seen yet.
Meghan did write about the packaging in the email announcement of the products. The spread was "presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures and to remember this pivotal moment with me. Think of it as our time capsule." But it doesn't seem like people are getting on board with that romanticized perspective of the container.
Instead, some thought the packaging was better suited to a luxury candle or perfume. Others thought it was on brand for Meghan. "[Jam] doesn't require an entire presentation. This packaging is as pretentious as she is," one critic said on X. Another said, "If it was aged whisky I'd get it, but fruit spread?... is she serious?"
Meghan's products are being compared to the royal family's and it's just one of the issues she's facing
Other items in the As ever line include wildflower honey with honeycomb, flower sprinkles, herbal teas, and baking mixes. This also happens to be some of the same things that you can buy from the royal family shop, which even posted a strawberry preserves promo to Instagram not long after Meghan first announced her product line. One person pointed out on X a difference between Meghan's products and those sold by the royal family: "Meg's 'commemorative' packaging made from card. Buckingham Palace commemorative packaging made from long lasting tin plate."
There aren't any prices on the As ever website yet. But our guess is that once the cost for the packaged version of the spread comes out, there will be more backlash against Meghan. We don't think that it will come cheap.
The uproar over the packaging is just one of many hurdles that Meghan has had to endure with the launch of her lifestyle brand. Back when she first announced it, it was called "American Riviera Orchard;" Meghan rebranded her company in February 2025, saying the original name "limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," via Instagram. She didn't mention that she had been unable to trademark the name. The launch also comes shortly after the release of "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix, which also annoyed some people. Here's hoping her jam will be enough to sweeten the haters.