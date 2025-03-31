Meghan Markle's Jam Is Doing Way Too Much & Fans Are Calling Out Her Hypocrisy

For those waiting to buy the first products from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, it's nearly time. She sent an email to followers saying that the first items from her "As ever" line would be available to the public starting the first week of April. One item that has been getting a lot of attention has been her "raspberry spread." It was one of the first products that she used to promote her brand back in 2024, but now, you can get the spread in "keepsake packaging" via Asever.com. In videos shared to social media, like one by Meghan's close friend Abigail Spencer, we get a glimpse as to what that packaging is; basically, it's an oversized cream-colored tube with the company logo on it with the jam inside. Some people seem to be fans of the design, but there are plenty of other people who are angry about the packaging, notably for how excessive and non-environmentally friendly it seems.

One Instagram commenter said, "What about supporting local farmers and farm shops that sell homemade jams, not made in a factory without all the wasteful and unnecessary packaging?" It wasn't just on Instagram. On X, formerly known as Twitter, someone wrote: "Meghan's packaging is an environmental nightmare. For one 7.6 oz jar of product, there's so much unnecessary waste destined for the landfill." Another posted on X, "The packaging is an environmentally-conscious person's worst nightmare come true."