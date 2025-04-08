Lauren Sanchez Was So Excited To Show Off Her New Fit, She Forgot To Get Fully Dressed

Lauren Sanchez shouldn't cause too much of a stir for her revealing social media photo. It's her platform, after all, and most of her followers should know what they're getting themselves into when visiting the former journalist's Instagram. However, showing up to the presidential inauguration wearing similar garb put her in the crosshairs of many viewers who preferred a classier look. Dating the world's second-richest man, Sanchez might have even proven that money can't always buy good style. This user on X, formerly known as Twitter, was just one of many who complained about Sanchez's attire. "Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable," they wrote. Outspoken commentator Megyn Kelly also called out Sanchez for lacking dignity during the event.

Advertisement

A source told Page Six that Sanchez was very much aware of the criticisms. However, the veteran reporter simply did not care. "She does what she wants," the insider claimed. Additionally, fashion expert Nancy MacDonnell might've decoded the meaning and purpose behind Sanchez's look that day. "The message I get from Lauren is 'I'm hot and I want to show that off,'" MacDonnell said. "Visible lingerie is not the usual way of Washington dressing. She reminds me of the pre-stylist days when celebrities and public figures dressed themselves. It was honest, if not always successful. But, as Diana Vreeland might say, "bad taste is better than no taste." Seeing as Sanchez wore the same style again with even less clothing, it must be a message she wants everyone to hear loud and clear.

Advertisement