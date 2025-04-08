Marla Maples' DWTS Sneak Peek Proves She's The Most Stunning Of Trump's Many Exes
Donald Trump has had quite the relationship history. Along with being married three times— first to Ivana Trump, then Marla Maples, and finally Melania Trump — he's also been linked to a number of other women over the years, including Jackie Siegel, who starred in the documentary "Queen of Versailles," and model Kara Young, whom Melania supposedly nearly left Donald over. While some of his exes have faded from the public eye, Donald's second wife, Maples, has well and truly established herself in a life and career beyond her famous ex-husband. And the 61-year-old never looked so good.
On April 7, Maples shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her wearing a glamorous floor length gold gown with the note, "What do you think about this one? Choosing dresses for Dancing With The Stars in Palm Beach this weekend." It's a dress by Miami designer Ema Savahl, and it both shows off Maples' slim figure and flatters her features with its gold tone.
And while Maples still supports Donald politically, this photo shows she's thankfully gone with a more natural makeup look compared to other women in Donald's orbit. The unflattering, unblended "Republican makeup" trend has seemingly been embraced by the likes of Karoline Leavitt, Donald's press secretary, as well as Lara Trump and Alina Habba.
Marla Maples golden gown for her charity event trumped Melania's recent looks
Marla Marples' form-fitting, elegant dress stands in contrast to some of Melania Trump's latest looks. While Melania has been staying out of the spotlight during Donald Trump's second presidential term, on her occasional appearances, her outfits haven't been her best. At a recent appearance, Melania's chaotic animal print coat was giving Sarah Huckabee Sanders vibes.
Maples appeared to be choosing an outfit for a "Dancing With the Stars"-themed Palm Beach Cancer Alliance charity event on the second weekend of April. Maples is set to be a judge alongside Scott Baio and Allison Stockel, with "DWTS" former dancer and judge Derek Hough serving as the master of ceremonies. Coincidentally, there was another "DWTS"-themed charity event held at Mar-a-Lago the first weekend of April. (Florida must like to get its groove on.)
Maples competed during Season 16 of the ABC program. She danced with Tony Dovolani and they were eliminated in Week 4. And while she's set to be a judge at the Palm Beach charity event, we're wondering if Maple might bust out some of her "DWTS" skills while she's there. The gold dress has a slit in the back, so she's got some room to move!