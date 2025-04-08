Marla Maples' DWTS Sneak Peek Proves She's The Most Stunning Of Trump's Many Exes

Donald Trump has had quite the relationship history. Along with being married three times— first to Ivana Trump, then Marla Maples, and finally Melania Trump — he's also been linked to a number of other women over the years, including Jackie Siegel, who starred in the documentary "Queen of Versailles," and model Kara Young, whom Melania supposedly nearly left Donald over. While some of his exes have faded from the public eye, Donald's second wife, Maples, has well and truly established herself in a life and career beyond her famous ex-husband. And the 61-year-old never looked so good.

On April 7, Maples shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her wearing a glamorous floor length gold gown with the note, "What do you think about this one? Choosing dresses for Dancing With The Stars in Palm Beach this weekend." It's a dress by Miami designer Ema Savahl, and it both shows off Maples' slim figure and flatters her features with its gold tone.

And while Maples still supports Donald politically, this photo shows she's thankfully gone with a more natural makeup look compared to other women in Donald's orbit. The unflattering, unblended "Republican makeup" trend has seemingly been embraced by the likes of Karoline Leavitt, Donald's press secretary, as well as Lara Trump and Alina Habba.

