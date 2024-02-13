Melania Trump Reportedly Almost Left Donald Over One Of His Model Exes
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Former president Donald Trump has a really confusing relationship history. It's a tad difficult to give accurate timelines of his love life because many of his relationships overlap. Donald was still married to Ivana Trump when he began dating Marla Maples in 1987. Similarly, he was still legally with Maples when he began dating model Kara Young in the late 1990s.
The real estate mogul's relationship with Young ended just shy of two years, and soon after, he met Melania Knauss, who would eventually be the third Mrs. Trump. Interestingly, Ronald Kessler shared with Us Weekly that Melania and Donald's relationship began with a few hiccups. Months into their relationship, Melania already had clothes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago apartment and was on her way to visit him when she reportedly saw Young walk out of the building.
Her reaction, according to Kessler, was pretty standard: "Melania broke up with him on the spot. [...] She didn't care about the billions of dollars or the beautiful Mar-a-Lago or the beautiful apartment." Kessler also said that she asked for her clothes to be returned, but "within a week, Donald wooed her back." Melania forgave Donald, but her initial decision to break up "impressed" him.
Donald Trump's marriage to Melania has been plagued by affair rumors
Donald and Melania Trump eventually married in 2005, but their relationship doesn't seem to have gotten smoother with time. The former president is accused of having a staggering number of affairs during their marriage. One of the earliest of these allegations was from Stormy Daniels, who alleged that she had an affair with Donald in 2006. At this time, Melania and Donald's child, Barron Trump, was only a few months old and the couple had been married for less than two years.
Mr. Trump also allegedly had an affair with another model, Karen McDougal, during the same timeframe. These affairs would eventually help Donald Trump make history as the first president to be arrested post-office. He is currently battling charges connected to paying to silence these women and misrepresenting the payments as legal fees.
More disturbingly, Donald has been accused of forcing himself on women during his marriage to Melania, and some of these accusations have made it to court. Natasha Stoynoff, a former writer for "People," was a key witness in the E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump lawsuit. Stoynoff swore in court that Trump had forcibly fondled her when she visited Mar-a-Lago to interview him and Melania, who was pregnant at the time. Some other women who have accused Trump of inappropriate behavior during his marriage to Melania include Summer Zervos, Samantha Holvey, and Ninni Laaksonen.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Melania has reportedly renegotiated her prenup at least three times
Although the former first lady has never publicly spoken ill of her husband, there are a couple of signs that Donald Trump and Melania's marriage might split. Apart from her stiff behavior towards him in public, she also reportedly renegotiated their prenup multiple times. Page Six reports that writer Mary Jordan claims that the first "postnup" edit came in 2017. Melania also reportedly renegotiated again after Donald's legal battles with Letitia James and E. Jean Carroll.
However, Page Six's source alleges that the postnup negotiations do not mean she is planning a divorce: "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron." Donald and Melania's only child turns 18 in March 2024, a few months before the 2024 elections in which Trump Donald likely to be the opposing contestant. But unlike his previous elections, Barron will be a legal adult. There are already a couple of signs that Barron Trump is ready to step into the public eye. And with Melania reportedly more interested in being the first lady again, we're curious to see how she interacts with the campaign.