Melania Trump Reportedly Almost Left Donald Over One Of His Model Exes

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Former president Donald Trump has a really confusing relationship history. It's a tad difficult to give accurate timelines of his love life because many of his relationships overlap. Donald was still married to Ivana Trump when he began dating Marla Maples in 1987. Similarly, he was still legally with Maples when he began dating model Kara Young in the late 1990s.

The real estate mogul's relationship with Young ended just shy of two years, and soon after, he met Melania Knauss, who would eventually be the third Mrs. Trump. Interestingly, Ronald Kessler shared with Us Weekly that Melania and Donald's relationship began with a few hiccups. Months into their relationship, Melania already had clothes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago apartment and was on her way to visit him when she reportedly saw Young walk out of the building.

Her reaction, according to Kessler, was pretty standard: "Melania broke up with him on the spot. [...] She didn't care about the billions of dollars or the beautiful Mar-a-Lago or the beautiful apartment." Kessler also said that she asked for her clothes to be returned, but "within a week, Donald wooed her back." Melania forgave Donald, but her initial decision to break up "impressed" him.