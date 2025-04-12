The Subtle Sign Don Jr. Had A Harder Time With His Kimberly Guilfoyle Split Than He Let On

After months of dropping clues — strategically posing away from each other at political events, spending the holidays apart — Donald Trump Jr. finally confirmed his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle in December 2024. It was sad enough to see their eight-year relationship end so abruptly, but the reason behind the breakup was super awkward: Don Jr. was already seeing the much-younger socialite Bettina Anderson on the side and wanted the freedom to pursue the romance more publicly. But just how clean was the break? The eldest Trump son recently revealed a clue, which somewhat surprisingly indicates that his former fiancée may still be on his mind.

Don Jr. was a guest on a panel of the DC Blockchain Summit in late March 2025. As seen on Rumble, he appeared via video call from his home office in Florida, seated in front of a shelving wall unit. The businessman began by discussing his recent visit to a hurricane disaster site in North Carolina, but sharp-eyed viewers were more interested in what was going on in the background. Prominently placed among the many framed photos on the wall unit was one of Don Jr. and Guilfoyle in happier times. In fact, the former Fox News host posted it on Instagram in April 2021.

The couple, along with Don Jr.'s younger siblings Eric and Tiffany Trump, attended a special event at the Ocean Reef Club in Key West at the time. That particular weekend also just happened to mark a year since Don Jr. and the future U.S. ambassador to Greece first began dating. "[C]elebrating our anniversary and the beautiful wedding of Robert and Carly Desmond," she sweetly captioned the post.