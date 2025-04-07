Bettina Anderson Selfie Puts Nail In Coffin For Kimberly Guilfoyle's Team Trump Friendships

There were reports at the time of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's breakup that Guilfoyle would still remain close with the Trump family; however, it doesn't seem like that's been the case, at least judging from their public appearances. There are few people who like hanging out with their ex and their ex's family, especially when their ex has moved on so quickly, so it's not like this is a complete surprise. However, it does seem like Guilfoyle's been left to carve her own path professionally and personally outside the Trump family.

This tracks with how Guilfoyle has been moved to the periphery of the Trump family orbit. At Trump's inauguration, Guilfoyle was seated far away from the action. Even though Don Jr. and Guilfoyle had split at that point, she'd been a big part of Trump's campaign, so that seems like it was kind of a dig. Guilfoyle and some of the Trump family all attended the Super Bowl, but they were not seated together.

Trump did name Guilfoyle as Greek ambassador; it could have the side effect (intended?) of literally distancing her from the Trump family. Even if she seems to be on the outside looking in, Guilfoyle does continue to post on her social media in support of Trump's presidency.