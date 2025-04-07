Bettina Anderson Selfie Puts Nail In Coffin For Kimberly Guilfoyle's Team Trump Friendships
By December 2024, Donald Trump Jr. confirmed that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle had split up. By January, he was publicly dating Bettina Anderson, a Florida socialite and model, though there were rumors that Don Jr. and Anderson had gotten together before his relationship with Guilfoyle publicly ended.
Anderson has wasted no time fully integrating into the Trump family. For example, one outing within the Trump orbit was in April 2025 at the Trump National Doral resort for the LIV Golf tournament. While there, she shared a picture to her Instagram Story with none other than Alina Habba, Trump's former lawyer and acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Habba also shared it on her page. Donald Trump Jr. was at the golf tournament too, as was Donald Trump, Lara Trump, and Eric Trump. Guilfoyle does not seem to have been in attendance.
Habba and Guilfoyle used to be photographed together at events, but now it seems like Habba has solidified a relationship with Anderson. It's not that Habba isn't still friends with Don Jr.'s ex, but we haven't seen Guilfoyle pictured with her or any Trump family members in a bit.
Bettina Anderson seems to have replaced Kimberly Guilfoyle
There were reports at the time of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's breakup that Guilfoyle would still remain close with the Trump family; however, it doesn't seem like that's been the case, at least judging from their public appearances. There are few people who like hanging out with their ex and their ex's family, especially when their ex has moved on so quickly, so it's not like this is a complete surprise. However, it does seem like Guilfoyle's been left to carve her own path professionally and personally outside the Trump family.
This tracks with how Guilfoyle has been moved to the periphery of the Trump family orbit. At Trump's inauguration, Guilfoyle was seated far away from the action. Even though Don Jr. and Guilfoyle had split at that point, she'd been a big part of Trump's campaign, so that seems like it was kind of a dig. Guilfoyle and some of the Trump family all attended the Super Bowl, but they were not seated together.
Trump did name Guilfoyle as Greek ambassador; it could have the side effect (intended?) of literally distancing her from the Trump family. Even if she seems to be on the outside looking in, Guilfoyle does continue to post on her social media in support of Trump's presidency.