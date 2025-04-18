The Most Tragic Details About Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have thrived in their public and private life. They have spent decades as successful movie stars, and although they've never tied the knot, they have been in a loving relationship for more than forty years. When people think of Hawn and Russell's children, the first person that comes to mind is A-lister Kate Hudson. Her brother Oliver Hudson is also an actor, and the two host a podcast together. But not many people acknowledge their half brother: Wyatt Russell, the only biological child between both Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
Wyatt has had ups and downs throughout his life and career. He is often overlooked and has struggled to establish a name for himself in Hollywood outside the shadow of his famous parents and siblings. Things began to look up when Wyatt was cast as John Walker in the highly anticipated Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Joining the Marvel Universe was the biggest role he ever played. But even though his family is beloved, Wyatt hasn't gotten the same affection from fans. In fact, it was reported in 2021 that he received death threats from Marvel fans who did not like his character. This allegedly led to him deleting all of his social media to avoid the backlash. It wasn't the first time he's faced a painful reality. The reason Wyatt started acting in the first place was quite tragic in its own way.
An injury ruined Wyatt Russell's athletic career
Unlike the rest of his family, acting became a career for Wyatt Russell later in life. Prior to appearing on screen, Wyatt was a professional ice hockey player. He first hit the ice when his mom was filming a movie in Toronto. "My dad took me to a rink to kill time, and I fell in love with it. That was it," he told The Ringer. Wyatt played hockey during college and then played internationally in Germany and Holland. He especially liked how ice hockey gave him an identity outside of being Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son. "As a young kid, I liked it because my parents were these people who, in a subjective world, were seen as successful, and were successful in their own rights. I wanted to do something that I could be successful at in my own right."
But in 2010, Wyatt sadly had to give up his hockey career because of a severe injury. He was only 24 years old when he was forced to leave the ice. He told Times Colonist in 2018, "My whole right side, from my knee to my hip, is torn so I couldn't play anymore." It was then that Wyatt decided to try his hand at the family business. While Hollywood is never an easy place to navigate, Wyatt continues to get steady work and is expected to reprise his Marvel role in upcoming films.