The Most Tragic Details About Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have thrived in their public and private life. They have spent decades as successful movie stars, and although they've never tied the knot, they have been in a loving relationship for more than forty years. When people think of Hawn and Russell's children, the first person that comes to mind is A-lister Kate Hudson. Her brother Oliver Hudson is also an actor, and the two host a podcast together. But not many people acknowledge their half brother: Wyatt Russell, the only biological child between both Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Wyatt has had ups and downs throughout his life and career. He is often overlooked and has struggled to establish a name for himself in Hollywood outside the shadow of his famous parents and siblings. Things began to look up when Wyatt was cast as John Walker in the highly anticipated Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Joining the Marvel Universe was the biggest role he ever played. But even though his family is beloved, Wyatt hasn't gotten the same affection from fans. In fact, it was reported in 2021 that he received death threats from Marvel fans who did not like his character. This allegedly led to him deleting all of his social media to avoid the backlash. It wasn't the first time he's faced a painful reality. The reason Wyatt started acting in the first place was quite tragic in its own way.