Bill Clinton Had A Harder Time With Trump's 2016 Election Victory Than Hillary Did

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Former President Bill Clinton had trouble sleeping. His insomnia ultimately lasted two years, fueled by fury over his wife, Hillary Clinton's, shocking loss to the former real estate tycoon. As Bill revealed in his memoir "Citizen: My Life After The White House," he took it even harder than she did. "I was so angry, I wasn't fit to be around," the former president wrote, adding, "I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn't be changed." Bill decried the 2016 presidential election as "the darkest election possible in the United States," making it clear that he still blames both Russian propaganda and the FBI probe into Hillary's emails for her loss. In short, the former president appears to believe that there was plenty of foul play, and that Trump's win was anything but fair.

Hillary, on the other hand, took her defeat rather gracefully. The polls showed that she was set to beat Trump, which made her defeat all the more painful. "I was just gobsmacked, wiped out," the former secretary of state acknowledged on CBS News' "Sunday Morning" segment in 2017. "It still is very painful. It hurts a lot." Hillary felt like she let her country down after Trump managed to best her in the election, but unlike the divisive president, she took some time to admit to herself and the public where things went wrong. "I've said it before, I'll say it again, that was my responsibility," she noted, referencing the use of a personal email server, which the Trump campaign wielded as a lethal political weapon, "I never could get out from under it. And it never stopped."