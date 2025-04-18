Bill Clinton Had A Harder Time With Trump's 2016 Election Victory Than Hillary Did
After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Former President Bill Clinton had trouble sleeping. His insomnia ultimately lasted two years, fueled by fury over his wife, Hillary Clinton's, shocking loss to the former real estate tycoon. As Bill revealed in his memoir "Citizen: My Life After The White House," he took it even harder than she did. "I was so angry, I wasn't fit to be around," the former president wrote, adding, "I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn't be changed." Bill decried the 2016 presidential election as "the darkest election possible in the United States," making it clear that he still blames both Russian propaganda and the FBI probe into Hillary's emails for her loss. In short, the former president appears to believe that there was plenty of foul play, and that Trump's win was anything but fair.
Hillary, on the other hand, took her defeat rather gracefully. The polls showed that she was set to beat Trump, which made her defeat all the more painful. "I was just gobsmacked, wiped out," the former secretary of state acknowledged on CBS News' "Sunday Morning" segment in 2017. "It still is very painful. It hurts a lot." Hillary felt like she let her country down after Trump managed to best her in the election, but unlike the divisive president, she took some time to admit to herself and the public where things went wrong. "I've said it before, I'll say it again, that was my responsibility," she noted, referencing the use of a personal email server, which the Trump campaign wielded as a lethal political weapon, "I never could get out from under it. And it never stopped."
Donald Trump might still be keeping Bill Clinton up at night
Believe it or not, Hillary and Bill Clinton actually attended Donald and Melania Trump's wedding before their political feud. But that was a long time ago, and things have changed drastically since then. Fast forward to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and Bill Clinton joined the Trump diss train with an arrow-piercing dig at the president's vanity, pointing out that, at the very least, he's still younger than Trump. Bill was dealt another blow during the 2024 presidential election when, once again, Trump managed to beat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
The former president was sure Harris would win and that economic prosperity would follow. Instead, the exact opposite happened. Nevertheless, while the worst-dressed stars and politicians at Trump's 2025 inauguration made waves, a clip of Hillary shaking with laughter as the president touted his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America during his speech stole the show.
Bill, on the other hand, was spotted looking at his wife in utter dismay, not even joining in. Perhaps the former president was completely disassociating from the event. He was, after all, probably reliving his 2016 nightmares. When asked for his commentary on Trump's inaugural speech by CNN, Bill simply replied, "I think you can figure it out for yourself."