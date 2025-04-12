Matt & Ginger Gaetz Gave Total Mean Girl Vibes With Shady Post Aimed At Hollywood Couple
Matt and Ginger Gaetz have proven that they're one of the most out-of-touch political couples in Trump's inner circle, but a photo of the pair posted to social media shows they've reached an all-time low. In a March 30, 2025 post to X (formerly Twitter), Ginger shared an image of herself and her husband dressed in odd attire — Ginger wearing a more put together look, while Matt posed next to her in sweats and a baseball cap. "Apparently, 'cozy date' is open to interpretation," Ginger wrote in the caption.
If you're a pop culture fiend like us, you know exactly who they were mocking. In case you don't, Ginger provided a reference photo of Justin Bieber, who infamously showed up to his wife Hailey Bieber's makeup brand launch party in a sweatsuit while she donned a glamorous minidress. Whether it was intentionally harsh is unclear (this Justin and Hailey moment was a popular Halloween costume in 2024, to give the Gaetzes the benefit of the doubt). Regardless, it's abysmal timing in light of concern for Justin's well-being, and it just shows again how detached from reality the couple is.
Matt and Ginger Gaetz's post makes light of Justin Bieber's struggles
Matt and Ginger Gaetz's insensitive post mocking Justin and Hailey Bieber is a reminder that fans are worried about the "Baby" singer, who has been acting strangely in public. A TikTok video went viral in February 2025 after viewers noticed Justin was shifty, grinning widely, and grabbing at his pants while talking to Refinery29 beauty director Sara Tan at a Rhode Skin pop-up store in Los Angeles. "That doesn't even look like him," one commenter said, while others suggested the musician was on drugs. "I'm 10 years sober today. I know what I see. Poor baby," another wrote.
A source from Hailey's church told the Daily Mail that the Rhode Beauty founder is incredibly distraught over her husband's behavior and is desperate to receive help. "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night," the insider told the outlet, who noted that Justin previously admitted his struggles with substance abuse.
The "Never Say Never" hitmaker took to social media to share his battle with imposter syndrome. "People told me my whole life, 'Wow Justin u deserve that,'" he wrote in a March 2025 Instagram Story (via The Independent). "And I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud." The caption from a video that he posted on Instagram suggests even more of an internal struggle, reading: "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."