Matt & Ginger Gaetz Gave Total Mean Girl Vibes With Shady Post Aimed At Hollywood Couple

Matt and Ginger Gaetz's insensitive post mocking Justin and Hailey Bieber is a reminder that fans are worried about the "Baby" singer, who has been acting strangely in public. A TikTok video went viral in February 2025 after viewers noticed Justin was shifty, grinning widely, and grabbing at his pants while talking to Refinery29 beauty director Sara Tan at a Rhode Skin pop-up store in Los Angeles. "That doesn't even look like him," one commenter said, while others suggested the musician was on drugs. "I'm 10 years sober today. I know what I see. Poor baby," another wrote.

A source from Hailey's church told the Daily Mail that the Rhode Beauty founder is incredibly distraught over her husband's behavior and is desperate to receive help. "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night," the insider told the outlet, who noted that Justin previously admitted his struggles with substance abuse.

The "Never Say Never" hitmaker took to social media to share his battle with imposter syndrome. "People told me my whole life, 'Wow Justin u deserve that,'" he wrote in a March 2025 Instagram Story (via The Independent). "And I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud." The caption from a video that he posted on Instagram suggests even more of an internal struggle, reading: "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."