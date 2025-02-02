Weird Things We Can't Ignore About Justin And Hailey Bieber's Relationship

In 2009, Justin Bieber went from being a young kid with a guitar and a YouTube channel to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. He's been through countless eras in his career, from his floppy-haired look to his high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez to his adopted bad boy persona. However, now that he's married Hailey Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and is the father to son Jack Blues, he seems to have found peace.

Advertisement

Some Beliebers have noted how much happier Justin seems these days, partly due to the loved up social media posts he's published. In honor of their fifth wedding anniversary, Justin shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife in September 2023, writing, "To the most precious, my beloved. ... I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations." Alongside the heartfelt caption, there were several snaps of the celebrity couple together.

Alas, there are others who suspect something might be up with Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship. From the unclear timeline of their coupling to vague hints at past rifts and cryptic Instagram messages, there's a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to this duo.

Advertisement