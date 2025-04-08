Bettina Anderson Delivers Brutal Blow To Kimberly Guilfoyle In Team Trump Pic Full Of Shade
It seems that Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Bettina Anderson has, once again, reached the next level. From the looks of it, Anderson may already be an honorary Trump family member — at least as far as one photo is concerned. She got cozy with Don Jr.'s sisters for a family photo at Tiffany Trump's baby shower. And, we have a feeling that Kimberly Guilfoyle is not going to like this one.
The day after Tiffany showed off her baby bump in a pic from her baby shower, her sister-in-law Lara Trump shared some photos of her own from the event on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel featured Lara posing alongside Tiffany, and Ivanka Trump joined the pair in the second photo. In the third photo, Anderson is front and center, posing with the Trump ladies. In December 2024, Don Jr. finally confirmed his split from Guilfoyle. It was long suspected that Don Jr. and Anderson had been having an affair or that he and Guilfoyle had already called it quits before the announcement. Even so, Anderson already getting so cozy with Don Jr.'s sisters in a family photo less than four months after the split was made public has gotta hurt.
Bettina Anderson seems to be getting different treatment than Kimberly Guilfoyle did
Going from breaking off your engagement to seeing your ex's new partner looking at home with their family in just a few short months would sting for just about anyone. In this case, though, it's made even worse by the dynamics at play. Kimberly Guilfoyle was rarely seen posing with the Trump family or looking like one of the gang while she and Donald Trump Jr. were an item. Furthermore, the pair started dating in 2018. In six years, she didn't appear to be quite as welcomed into the clan as Anderson already seems to be. In fact, Ivanka Trump even once had X, formerly known as Twitter, in stitches when she appeared to crop Guilfoyle out of a photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding.
Despite the Trumps' feelings about Guilfoyle never seeming particularly positive, Lara Trump was one member of the family who appeared to have a relationship of sorts with Guilfoyle and would pose for photos with her. Yet, it seems that Lara made a point to include the photo with Bettina Anderson in her post; it would have been easy for her to exclude this photo and post only the first two. Yet, she clearly wanted the world to know how well Anderson is fitting in with her beau's family. And this could be a sign that, as far as the Trumps are concerned, Anderson is here to stay.