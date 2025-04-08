Bettina Anderson Delivers Brutal Blow To Kimberly Guilfoyle In Team Trump Pic Full Of Shade

Going from breaking off your engagement to seeing your ex's new partner looking at home with their family in just a few short months would sting for just about anyone. In this case, though, it's made even worse by the dynamics at play. Kimberly Guilfoyle was rarely seen posing with the Trump family or looking like one of the gang while she and Donald Trump Jr. were an item. Furthermore, the pair started dating in 2018. In six years, she didn't appear to be quite as welcomed into the clan as Anderson already seems to be. In fact, Ivanka Trump even once had X, formerly known as Twitter, in stitches when she appeared to crop Guilfoyle out of a photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding.

Despite the Trumps' feelings about Guilfoyle never seeming particularly positive, Lara Trump was one member of the family who appeared to have a relationship of sorts with Guilfoyle and would pose for photos with her. Yet, it seems that Lara made a point to include the photo with Bettina Anderson in her post; it would have been easy for her to exclude this photo and post only the first two. Yet, she clearly wanted the world to know how well Anderson is fitting in with her beau's family. And this could be a sign that, as far as the Trumps are concerned, Anderson is here to stay.