One Of Trump's Exes Is Related To Heather Locklear: Can You Guess Who?

Both Maples and Locklear have a history of being married to big names in entertainment with larger than life personalities. Each of the blonde beauties are used to having their pictures on the front page of magazines. And aside from their family tree, the ladies also share a unique quality. They both have only one child — a daughter.

Four years after Maples gave birth to her and Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany, Locklear gave birth to her daughter Ava in 1997, whom she shares with her then-husband Richie Sambora. Tiffany's parents separated when she was 4 years old while Ava's parents divorced when she was roughly 8 years old. Ava Sambora has chosen to keep her life more private. She appears to have a solid relationship with her mother and can be seen on Locklear's Instagram page. In 2020, the proud mom posted a sweet tribute to her daughter when she graduated from college.

Tiffany Trump has become more of a public figure once her father entered politics. There has been a lot of speculation about Donald Trump's relationship with youngest daughter Tiffany, as the President seems to spend more time with his older children than Tiffany or his youngest son, Barron Trump. But Tiffany was by her father's side during his inauguration in January 2025.