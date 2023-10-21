Inside Heather Locklear's Past Relationship With Tommy Lee

Back in 1986, America looked on in disbelief as bad boy hair metal rocker Tommy Lee tied the knot with America's sweetheart, "Dynasty" star Heather Locklear. The black-haired drummer and the bright-eyed blonde beauty made a surprising couple, with fans and tabloids wondering how on Earth they connected. Despite the chatter, they seemed blissfully happy together. Their marriage wasn't just a flash in the pan, either — it lasted almost 8 years before they called it quits in the '90s, to the chagrin of onlookers who thought they might just make it.

Lee went on to have a very high-profile relationship with Pamela Anderson that has its own complex history, while Locklear married Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora. Though they moved on with their lives, they continue to have a strong bond – though it took them a little while to get to that point.

So, what was their relationship really like? Were they as loved-up as they seemed to their fans, or were there serious problems behind closed doors that no one was privy to? The pair weren't shy to talk about each other — both then and now — leaving us with a wealth of information to untangle. Let's go back in time and pop the hood on one of the biggest rock 'n' roll relationships of all time.