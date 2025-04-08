Karoline Leavitt Brings Back Her Most Talked About Accessory In Latest Briefing (But There's A Twist)
As the youngest to ever serve as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has some big shoes to fill for such a tiny frame. Besides harnessing the energy of a cornered chihuahua, Leavitt also utilizes some eye-catching statement pieces of jewelry to command attention. One in particular has certainly gotten the world chattering — her fondness for a cross necklace. But not just any cross, one that seemed to get bigger and bigger each time she wore it, until it suddenly disappeared.
When Leavitt gave her first official press briefing on January 28, the real star of the show was her bold jewelry. "Karoline Leavitt wears a cross around her neck in her first press briefing. Love it," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. For as much as there were folks fawning over it, many others still seemed to take issue with the symbolic necklace. One X user seemed to find it baffling that someone could support "the symbol of a cross with the meaning of goodness," while espousing the controversial ideologies of President Donald Trump.
It could be argued that some of the more aggressive pushback to her necklace choice caused Leavitt to abandon it for a while. In a few March and April press briefings, her signature piece was nowhere to be found. However, on April 8, the cross made a return, but it was lacking in stature.
Karoline Leavitt's cross necklace has caused controversy
While the transformation of Karoline Leavitt has been a sight to behold, one thing she has maintained throughout it is her seriousness about her beliefs. In many instances, Leavitt has credited Christianity for her upbringing and current success. She told the New York Post that, "My Christian faith is a huge part of my life," in a defense against people calling her out for wearing such gaudy jewelry. As much as it makes sense for her to want to incorporate her religion into Leavitt's already dowdy sense of style, she of course did this in her own unique fashion.
The first cross necklace Leavitt wore was rather large and chunky — reminiscent of something Buffy Summers would wear in the early "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" seasons. In fact, it was such a distraction that one X commenter suggested that "Saturday Night Live" perform, "a skit where it's Karoline Leavitt doing press conferences and ... her cross necklace gets larger and larger." But after taking a bit of a break from putting the cross on display, it seems that Leavitt is reaching for a necklace of a more reasonable size. This one fits nicely and doesn't draw too much attention to itself. Although, the jury's still out on what Leavitt will wear for Easter.