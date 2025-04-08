Karoline Leavitt Brings Back Her Most Talked About Accessory In Latest Briefing (But There's A Twist)

As the youngest to ever serve as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has some big shoes to fill for such a tiny frame. Besides harnessing the energy of a cornered chihuahua, Leavitt also utilizes some eye-catching statement pieces of jewelry to command attention. One in particular has certainly gotten the world chattering — her fondness for a cross necklace. But not just any cross, one that seemed to get bigger and bigger each time she wore it, until it suddenly disappeared.

When Leavitt gave her first official press briefing on January 28, the real star of the show was her bold jewelry. "Karoline Leavitt wears a cross around her neck in her first press briefing. Love it," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. For as much as there were folks fawning over it, many others still seemed to take issue with the symbolic necklace. One X user seemed to find it baffling that someone could support "the symbol of a cross with the meaning of goodness," while espousing the controversial ideologies of President Donald Trump.

It could be argued that some of the more aggressive pushback to her necklace choice caused Leavitt to abandon it for a while. In a few March and April press briefings, her signature piece was nowhere to be found. However, on April 8, the cross made a return, but it was lacking in stature.