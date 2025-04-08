Ainsley Earhardt's Awkward Dance Moves Make Fox & Friends' Country Showdown That Much More Cringe

Ainsley Earhardt has never looked less camera-ready. In a bonus clip posted to the "Fox & Friends" Instagram account, Earhardt and her co-host Steve Doocy joined country music band LOCASH in singing the chorus of their song "Hometown Home." But as the band played them in, Earhardt looked unsure of what to do as she rocked back and forth, only managing to awkwardly bop along while Doocy eagerly slapped his thighs in anticipation.

Unfortunately, when the time came to sing, Earhardt was too far away from the mic to judge her voice — but we can say she offered some cringey finger points to accentuate her delivery. We'll just consider the embarrassing performance another unglamorous side to her Fox news gig. Doocy did get a chance to shine, and he even appeared to put on a southern drawl, but unfortunately his out-of-tune voice cracked as he crooned the name of the song, making for a rough ending as Earhart managed to throw up a semi-confident thumbs up. People in the comments of the video were not entirely impressed, with one user offering a snide remark, posting, "Ainsley dances like Elaine on Seinfeld." Meanwhile another user simply asked Doocy not to sing. Tough crowd.