Ainsley Earhardt's Awkward Dance Moves Make Fox & Friends' Country Showdown That Much More Cringe
Ainsley Earhardt has never looked less camera-ready. In a bonus clip posted to the "Fox & Friends" Instagram account, Earhardt and her co-host Steve Doocy joined country music band LOCASH in singing the chorus of their song "Hometown Home." But as the band played them in, Earhardt looked unsure of what to do as she rocked back and forth, only managing to awkwardly bop along while Doocy eagerly slapped his thighs in anticipation.
Unfortunately, when the time came to sing, Earhardt was too far away from the mic to judge her voice — but we can say she offered some cringey finger points to accentuate her delivery. We'll just consider the embarrassing performance another unglamorous side to her Fox news gig. Doocy did get a chance to shine, and he even appeared to put on a southern drawl, but unfortunately his out-of-tune voice cracked as he crooned the name of the song, making for a rough ending as Earhart managed to throw up a semi-confident thumbs up. People in the comments of the video were not entirely impressed, with one user offering a snide remark, posting, "Ainsley dances like Elaine on Seinfeld." Meanwhile another user simply asked Doocy not to sing. Tough crowd.
Earhardt has a history of busting a move on Fox
Country isn't the only kind of music that we've seen Ainsley Earhardt bust out an awkward dance move for. In 2024, Earhardt posted a video to her personal Instagram of her showing off her killer legs while doing some festive kicks with the Radio City Rockettes. Steve Doocy was once again on hand to go full cringe and joined in with his best attempt. But this time users in Earhardt's comments told her that she crushed the performance, though Doocy was sadly shot down yet again, with one user posting, "Please tell Steve not to quit his day job!"
Earhardt was also unafraid to bust a move in front of Rob Gronkowski when she interviewed the former NFL player alongside current wife and former NFL cheerleader Camille Kostek for Fox News. While the topic at hand was the new charity organization the two were launching, the interview ended with Kostek getting Earhardt and fellow "Fox & Friends" hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawerence Jones to do some disco fingers and wedding dance moves — in which Earhardt looked similarly stiff to her appearance with LOCASH. Still, it's nice to know that no matter how cringey she may look, Earhardt is always down to dance. Hopefully she feels a little more at ease at her own upcoming wedding to Sean Hannity.