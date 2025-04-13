The Unexpected Side Effect HGTV's Jasmine Roth Had After Giving Birth To First Child

Pregnancy and childbirth can always come with a whole host of unexpected joys and unforeseen challenges. For HGTV star Jasmine Roth, this meant dealing with some seriously scary health issues, including an unusual medical complication involving her nose following the birth of her first child, daughter Hazel Lynn, in April 2020. Roth started suffering recurring nosebleeds in the weeks after giving birth, and she finally had to go in for medical treatment.

According to Roth, who wrote about the ordeal on Instagram in October 2020, she started dealing with daily nosebleeds ever since she welcomed Hazel. Since she gave birth in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, her doctor initially believed that the nosebleeds were likely a result of consistent mask wearing. As the months went on, however, things got worse and the nosebleeds became more frequent. The "Help! I Wrecked My House" star said she was experiencing between five and 30 nosebleeds every single day.

Five months after the first incidents began, Jasmine decided to get another opinion, and was referred to an ear, nose and throat specialist, which is when she finally got an answer to the mysterious and bloody medical mystery. "Long story short, the hormones from having a baby spurred a growth in my nostril that needed to be surgically removed," Jasmine wrote. So she booked an appointment to have the procedure. However, things took an even more unexpected and downright gory turn before she even went under the knife.