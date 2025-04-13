The Unlikely Politician Matt Gaetz Credits For His Romance With Wife Ginger

If it wasn't for Gavin Newsom's California COVID-19 lockdown, in 2020, Matt Gaetz and Ginger Luckey Gaetz may not have had the time to fully develop their relationship. Upon Newsom's announcement to lock down the state, Ginger traveled to Florida to be with Matt. "Had California not been locked down, I don't know if I could have convinced her to come to Florida," the former U.S. representative admitted on Andrew Gruel's cooking channel. "Plus they closed the beaches, and I'm a big sailer and a surfer," Ginger chimed in, referring to her other intentions for traveling to the Sunshine State.

Eventually, Florida issued a stay-at-home order as well. Matt gave a shout-out to Former Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for his lockdown restrictions, which allowed the new couple to bond during their time social distancing together. "Thank you Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis," Matt confessed. "I needed both of you to make this happen." Ginger even posted the clip of her husband's admission on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the cheeky caption, "What Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom have in common."

Ginger has proven herself to be unconditionally committed to her longtime love. Among the strange things about Matt Gaetz's marriage to Ginger Luckey Gaetz, she has proudly stood by her husband even when the House Ethics Committee accused him of statutory rape, using illicit drugs, and paying for sex, following a lengthy investigation in 2024. Ginger continues to post smiling photos of the couple on social media as well as promoting her husband's new career move as a news anchor on "The Matt Gaetz Show."