Matt Gaetz's New Career Move Has Everyone Roasting Him
Big things are happening in the world of politics this week: Donald Trump used Jill Biden to sell his new fragrance line, Lara Trump is stepping down from her position as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and now Matt Gaetz is leaving Congress to become a TV news anchor. The Florida representative is reportedly switching careers to work for One America News Network (OAN) as an anchor, a source told CNN. The scandalous politician is definitely not planning to fulfill wife Ginger Gaetz's dream of being a Mar-A-Lago housewife anytime soon, especially after it was announced Matt is moving away from the U.S. Attorney General position Trump initially wanted him for during his second presidential term.
Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Matt's big announcement. "I could not be more excited to join the One America News family," Matt said. "The best reporting, the best analysis, and the most in-depth coverage of the Trump administration is going to come from our team." The politician may be thrilled about his new role, but the public sure isn't.
The internet did not hold back its feelings
People on X had a lot to say about Matt Gaetz's new job, with one person bluntly tweeting, "I hope OAN gets sued to bankruptcy because of him on the network." Ouch. Others felt like going from a U.S. representative to a TV news anchor was a demotion. "Fell down so hard he couldn't even land at Newsmaxx," quipped one person. "This is such a big downgrade from a Congressman to a third-rate network host," said another. A third referenced a popular meme that may shine brightly on Gaetz's future: "Lots of 'How it started – How it's going' memes are going to [be] created from this career turn of fortune."
While some people shared they didn't plan to watch OAN, others said they couldn't wait for him to go from making the news cycle to simply reporting on it. On his own business X profile, Gaetz teased fans of his upcoming newscast with, "You won't want to miss it!"
"The Matt Gaetz Show" will premiere on OAN next month.