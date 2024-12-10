Matt Gaetz's New Career Move Has Everyone Roasting Him

People on X had a lot to say about Matt Gaetz's new job, with one person bluntly tweeting, "I hope OAN gets sued to bankruptcy because of him on the network." Ouch. Others felt like going from a U.S. representative to a TV news anchor was a demotion. "Fell down so hard he couldn't even land at Newsmaxx," quipped one person. "This is such a big downgrade from a Congressman to a third-rate network host," said another. A third referenced a popular meme that may shine brightly on Gaetz's future: "Lots of 'How it started – How it's going' memes are going to [be] created from this career turn of fortune."

While some people shared they didn't plan to watch OAN, others said they couldn't wait for him to go from making the news cycle to simply reporting on it. On his own business X profile, Gaetz teased fans of his upcoming newscast with, "You won't want to miss it!"

"The Matt Gaetz Show" will premiere on OAN next month.