The Awkward Melania Trump Video That Proves She's Third-Wheeling Donald & Elon
Many giddily expected President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance to go down in flames following the divisive politician's 2024 election victory, but the unlikely duo remain attached at the hip — at least, for the time being. In fact, it appears that Donald's wife, Melania Trump, is starting to feel like a third wheel. In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the first lady attending an event alongside Musk and her husband, Melania looked like the odd one out as the two men engaged in a deep conversation. Speaking to The List exclusively, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore pointed out that Melania seemed pretty miserable.
As she observed, "One might assume that a wife would show more relaxed body language when seated next to their husband, but in this clip Melania looks very stiff and tense." Moore elaborated, "When Melania smiles, it looks incredibly forced and her mouth returns to an ever so slightly downturned position when she's done smiling, indicating she's unhappy or uncomfortable." The expert added that the first lady showed no signs of being interested in Musk and Donald's conversation, shutting herself off from the two men and turning away from them.
"It almost appears as if she's in her own world rather than being connected to Donald physically or emotionally," Moore explained. She added that Musk and Donald, however, seemed to "enjoy each other's company and Elon has fun chatting with Donald." One can't blame Melania for feeling out of place. Musk has repeatedly declared his love for Donald Trump, gushing on X, "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man." When asked how Melania feels about this by reporters, the president replied, "I think she'll be okay with it, somehow," (via X).
Melania's third-wheeling days might be over soon
Melania Trump may be feeling like a bit of a third wheel, but sources clarified to People that the first lady is secretly relieved to have "first buddy" Elon Musk around. "Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald," one such insider disclosed. "She will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around." But, as a "special government employee," Musk is set to step down from his role heading up the newly-founded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) once his 130-day tenure is up. There has been speculation about whether or not Donald's friendship with the controversial tech billionaire will survive his departure, with some arguing that the two will remain close friends simply because it benefits them both.
It's worth noting that there are some glaring red flags in Donald Trump and Elon Musk's friendship. While analyzing the dynamic between the two men, and Melania, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore noticed that, while Donald and Musk may indeed be good friends, politics are still very much at play in their relationship. She pointed out the SpaceX founder's almost "robotic and forced" head movements as he spoke to the president, arguing, "It's possible that Elon is pretending he agrees with Donald and that's why his head nods appear more forced than genuine."
Donald, too, showed telltale signs of not putting all his cards on the table just yet. As Moore put it, "From their body language it appears as if Donald and Elon are cordial. However, they may not trust each other fully, or one or both of them may be holding back in the relationship and playing a role rather than being fully authentic."