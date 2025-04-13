The Awkward Melania Trump Video That Proves She's Third-Wheeling Donald & Elon

Many giddily expected President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance to go down in flames following the divisive politician's 2024 election victory, but the unlikely duo remain attached at the hip — at least, for the time being. In fact, it appears that Donald's wife, Melania Trump, is starting to feel like a third wheel. In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the first lady attending an event alongside Musk and her husband, Melania looked like the odd one out as the two men engaged in a deep conversation. Speaking to The List exclusively, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore pointed out that Melania seemed pretty miserable.

As she observed, "One might assume that a wife would show more relaxed body language when seated next to their husband, but in this clip Melania looks very stiff and tense." Moore elaborated, "When Melania smiles, it looks incredibly forced and her mouth returns to an ever so slightly downturned position when she's done smiling, indicating she's unhappy or uncomfortable." The expert added that the first lady showed no signs of being interested in Musk and Donald's conversation, shutting herself off from the two men and turning away from them.

"It almost appears as if she's in her own world rather than being connected to Donald physically or emotionally," Moore explained. She added that Musk and Donald, however, seemed to "enjoy each other's company and Elon has fun chatting with Donald." One can't blame Melania for feeling out of place. Musk has repeatedly declared his love for Donald Trump, gushing on X, "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man." When asked how Melania feels about this by reporters, the president replied, "I think she'll be okay with it, somehow," (via X).