Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Politics Over The Years

Taylor Swift's political stance remained a complete mystery for the first decade or so of her career. During a 2012 interview with a Norwegian journalist, the Grammy winner shared why she decided against dabbling in politics, admitting, "I just figure I'm a 22-year-old singer and I don't know if people really want to hear my political views. I think they just kind of want to hear me sing songs about breakups and feelings," (via YouTube). Likewise, when Swift spoke to TIME that very same year, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker confirmed that she chose to remain publicly apolitical because she didn't feel confident enough in her knowledge to sway the tides in any candidate's favor.

Although the singer-songwriter largely maintained her position for the next couple of years, Swift gradually grew slightly more comfortable sharing her opinions. In her 2014 interview with The Guardian, for example, the singer-songwriter confessed that she incorrectly believed that feminism was a belief system centered around a strong hatred for men. Swift only realized that wasn't the case when her close friend Lena Dunham clarified that feminists wanted people of all genders to be treated equally.

Thus, when thousands of people set out to protest Donald Trump's impact on women's rights at the 2017 Women's March, the "Blank Space" hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show her support, writing, "So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day," per Billboard. Unfortunately, people found the tweet performative since she hadn't said a word throughout the 2016 elections. However, Swift finally broke her silence on her personal politics in 2018.

