Who Is Mike Wolfe's Ex-Wife, Jodi Faeth?
Mike Wolfe is best known for traveling the nation and rummaging through cluttered barns and sprawling garages, on the lookout for rare collectibles and valuable antiques. The "American Pickers" star has been junk hunting for years — and all the while, he found love and support from his wife, Jodi Faeth. That is until Faeth filed for divorce in November 2020 after more than eight years of marriage.
In her divorce filing, Faeth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for terminating their marriage and stated that the pair actually separated in June 2020. The former flames first tied the knot on September 7, 2012, after welcoming their daughter, Charlie, earlier that year. Together, the couple raised their daughter out of the spotlight and stuck together throughout Wolfe's time on his hit History channel series, which has been running since its premiere in January 2010.
While Wolfe basked in the fame of treasure hunting across the country on his popular TV show, Faeth kept a low profile. Their marriage and personal lives faced some difficult times — including Wolfe's painful falling out with his best friend and co-star Frank Fritz and Faeth's challenging battle with Lymphoma — but the pair pulled through for years until they simply couldn't make it last.
Jodi Faeth is a cancer survivor
Throughout their romance, Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth worked hard to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. They rarely shared photos of their daughter and largely enjoyed life as a family without the pressures of fandom and the tabloids. However, when Faeth was diagnosed with stage 2 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, they decided to open up about her battle. "Believe it or not, even vegan, exercising, juicing mamas get cancer," Faeth told The Glow in December 2015. "I was the last one to expect it. Life was everything I could possibly dream of, then bam."
According to the proud mom, her daughter Charlie, who was one at the time, helped her during her fight with cancer, and she explained in her interview, "She has been my saving grace as she doesn't allow me to be or feel sick. She wants to play and read and listen to music and that's been fine with me!" She claimed there was no treatment in the world that could help her in the way having her daughter did.
Thankfully, after months of treatment and the loving support of her family, Faeth was declared cancer free in May 2014. Wolfe celebrated the anniversary of the special occasion with a heartfelt (and since-deleted) post to Instagram in May 2020, alongside a photo of Faeth hugging their daughter, which he captioned (via Daily Mail), "6 years cancer free today!! #powermama."
Jodi Faeth and Mike Wolfe became ambassadors for Operation Smile because of their daughter
When Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth welcomed their daughter, Charlie, they were heartbroken to find out that Charlie had a cleft lip as well as a cleft palate, which would be a serious challenge for their little girl's health and happiness. Luckily, Charlie was able to get the treatment she needed early on, and the experience inspired Wolfe and Faeth to start working with Operation Smile, a nonprofit medical organization dedicated to providing health services and treatment to children dealing with cleft lips and palates across the world.
Faeth opened up about Charlie's challenges while speaking with The Glow and explained that the biggest difficulty they faced had to do with Charlie's feeding and nursing, which Faeth explained is always a concern for babies with cleft lips or palates. However, she, Wolfe, and their little girl stayed strong as a team to face the obstacles, including two corrective surgeries within the first year of Charlie's life. Realizing how lucky they were to have access to the best medical care is what motivated them to lend their help to raising awareness for Operation Smile.
"Charlie inspires us to be better people, and through this, I hope the three of us can make a difference," Faeth shared. She added that she's doing her best as a mother to teach her daughter to be strong and confident despite the challenges she faces.
Jodi Faeth and Mike Wolfe tried to make their marriage work
As a man who searches the streets and backroads of America looking for antique diamonds in the rough, Mike Wolfe's job calls for extensive traveling and being away from home. This meant that, during their marriage, many of the parenting duties fell on ex-wife Jodi Faeth's shoulders for long stretches of time as Wolfe hit the highways looking for vintage treasure. Their situation worked for them for a long time, and Faeth found ways to keep their romance alive. "My husband reminds me that our partnership is what we both believe in and when all the craziness is over it will just be us," Faeth told The Glow in 2015. "I make him feel special by packing little notes and pictures of Charlie and I in his suitcase. He loves them."
Sadly, the pair split in November 2020. According to court documents obtained by People, Faeth said that she and Wolfe were "unable to successfully live together" as a couple bound by marriage and that they had already dashed any and all "hopes of reconciliation" in the lead-up to the filing. They later both agreed to work together to determine custody of their daughter, Charlie. Despite their best efforts and nearly 30 years together, they simply couldn't make it work any longer.
Jodi Faeth was awarded a sizable sum in her divorce from Mike Wolfe
Jodi Faeth and Mike Wolfe finalized their divorce in December 2021, just shy of a year after filing, making it far from one of Hollywood's most drawn-out celebrity divorces. Faeth walked away with a sizable chunk of change, according to the U.S. Sun. This included $634,000 in alimony, as well as ownership of their property in North Carolina, as well as their home in Nashville, Tennessee, where they'd been living during their marriage.
Wolfe additionally paid Faeth $5.2 million for "the equitable division of the marital estate," which essentially means she was paid out for her interests in the dozen other properties they'd bought during their time together. On top of all of that, Faeth was also awarded a percentage of Wolfe's royalties from the first 10 seasons of "American Pickers," which she will continue to collect through 2026.
As for Charlie, Faeth was awarded primary custody of Charlie and has her 230.5 days of the year, with Wolfe paying $2,100 per month in child support. While he gets fewer days with his little girl, this arrangement seems to fit Wolfe's lifestyle and career, considering how frequently he's on the road for work and how much time he's spending with his new girlfriend, model Leticia Cline, who is 14 years younger than the 60-year-old History channel star.