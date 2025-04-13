Who Is Mike Wolfe's Ex-Wife, Jodi Faeth?

Mike Wolfe is best known for traveling the nation and rummaging through cluttered barns and sprawling garages, on the lookout for rare collectibles and valuable antiques. The "American Pickers" star has been junk hunting for years — and all the while, he found love and support from his wife, Jodi Faeth. That is until Faeth filed for divorce in November 2020 after more than eight years of marriage.

In her divorce filing, Faeth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for terminating their marriage and stated that the pair actually separated in June 2020. The former flames first tied the knot on September 7, 2012, after welcoming their daughter, Charlie, earlier that year. Together, the couple raised their daughter out of the spotlight and stuck together throughout Wolfe's time on his hit History channel series, which has been running since its premiere in January 2010.

While Wolfe basked in the fame of treasure hunting across the country on his popular TV show, Faeth kept a low profile. Their marriage and personal lives faced some difficult times — including Wolfe's painful falling out with his best friend and co-star Frank Fritz and Faeth's challenging battle with Lymphoma — but the pair pulled through for years until they simply couldn't make it last.