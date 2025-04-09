Trump's NRCC Dinner Speech Proves His Makeup Artist Is The One Person He Should Fire

President Donald Trump had quite an eventful evening yesterday at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington, D.C. He discussed the work he's done so far during his second term and what's in store for the Republican Party. However, it's too bad that wasn't the main focus of the night. That honor went to Trump's makeup artist, who, once again, missed a few spots applying the president's tan.

There's clearly a patch of tan-less skin near Trump's right ear, a glaring reminder that POTUS continues to wear makeup — which is fine as long as it's applied properly. Unfortunately for Trump, he's made that mistake several times over the years. The prez also looked a little too Oompa Loompa-orange last night, something he should definitely nix since it's making him look even older than he is.

Moreover, Trump's MUA continues to make a rookie mistake when applying tanner: not having his hands and ears match the rest of his skin tone. During the NRCC, his face was clearly much darker than his extremities, a big tanning no-no if you want it to look believable.