Trump's NRCC Dinner Speech Proves His Makeup Artist Is The One Person He Should Fire
President Donald Trump had quite an eventful evening yesterday at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington, D.C. He discussed the work he's done so far during his second term and what's in store for the Republican Party. However, it's too bad that wasn't the main focus of the night. That honor went to Trump's makeup artist, who, once again, missed a few spots applying the president's tan.
There's clearly a patch of tan-less skin near Trump's right ear, a glaring reminder that POTUS continues to wear makeup — which is fine as long as it's applied properly. Unfortunately for Trump, he's made that mistake several times over the years. The prez also looked a little too Oompa Loompa-orange last night, something he should definitely nix since it's making him look even older than he is.
Moreover, Trump's MUA continues to make a rookie mistake when applying tanner: not having his hands and ears match the rest of his skin tone. During the NRCC, his face was clearly much darker than his extremities, a big tanning no-no if you want it to look believable.
He made the same mistake 7 years ago
President Donald Trump and his makeup artist didn't learn their lesson at the 2018 National Republican Congressional Committee dinner during his first term since he showed up donning (pun unintended) the same bad tanning mistakes. That patch around his right ear is still tan-free, which makes it stand out like a landing zone when the rest of his face has more of an orangey shade. How can they not see that? Everyone else sure can.
There weren't great photos of the back of his hands at the 2018 NRCC dinner, so it's hard to tell if they were lighter than the rest of him. But based on Trump's track record, it seems like a safe bet that they were. After all, an early 2000s snapshot of Trump proves his strange orange tan has been around for ages. Despite everyone online yelling into the void about how Trump needs to cool it with the tanner, it doesn't look like he's going to be ditching it anytime soon.