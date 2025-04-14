Justin Trudeau's Toupee-Inspired 'Do Might Just Be Worse Than Trump's Combover

Justin Trudeau has experienced many tragedies, including stepping down from his role as Canada's prime minister after drama unfolded within his political party. But perhaps something even more upsetting than that is when Trudeau honestly thought no one would notice his weird hair. In a video posted to his Instagram in March 2025, the father of three addressed his nation one final time, encouraging everyone to continue being "boldly and unapologetically Canadian."

While his message was uplifting and patriotic, it took a backseat to his hair. It's either a toupee, or a wig, or even just a bad dye job. His hair definitely looks more reddish-brown in the video, instead of his usual dark brown locks. While that could be a result of the video's lighting, it seems more likely that it was either a hairpiece or dyed. His gray sideburns are clearly visible, and their shade definitely doesn't match the rest of his hair. The List reached out to Amber Reneé, a makeup artist and hair/wig stylist, and asked her thoughts on the former prime minister's 'do. She agreed that not everything was copacetic. "There's definitely an air of artificiality going on up there, and it gave more 'costume party' than 'Prime Ministerial poise.'" Sounds like something President Donald Trump can relate to.

While Trudeau and Trump may have their issues, they do share one thing in common: bad hair days.