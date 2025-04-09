Why Brad From Netflix's The Life List Looks So Familiar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's difficult to watch Netflix's romance "The Life List" and not find yourself falling love with Kyle Allen's performance as Brad. The stunning Sophia Carson leads the film as Alex, a young woman whose dying mother decides that before she can claim her inheritance, Alex needs to check off a list of planned experiences she wrote down as a child. That list includes her plan for falling in love, but as Alex tries to figure out which of several guys in her life meets all of the criteria she set out when she was younger, the., Life List becomes far more complex than she anticipated.

After all, Brad's already in a relationship, even though Alex is incredibly charmed by the handsome young man. The chemistry between the two actors led the film to do quite well on Netflix's charts, which surprised no one more than Allen himself. On Instagram, he shared a post showing "The Life List" had become the No. 1 film on Netflix, which he captioned simply: "Um. What ?"

It certainly helps that Allen's is a star on the rise, thanks in large part to a series of performances that position him as quite the heartthrob. If you're unsure where you've seen him before — and no, it's not just because he looks like a young Heath Ledger — read on for a look back at his already-impressive career.