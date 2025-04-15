Miranda Lambert's Post-Divorce Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

Some say that finding someone new is the best way to get over heartbreak, and it seems that Miranda Lambert at least tested that theory. Shortly after her divorce from Blake Shelton, the country queen started dating Anderson East, a fellow musician. The two met at one of East's concerts, and their relationship flourished from there. A year into dating, it seemed that their relationship was more than just a rebound for Lambert. "She wants to get married again and have children soon. That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same," a source told E! News at the time, adding that Lambert's friends thought the two were a great match.

Unfortunately for Lambert and East, cracks in their foundation started to become apparent. About two years into their relationship, East hinted in an interview with InStyle that perhaps not all was right between them. "It's always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is definitely a huge factor," he said, per People. Months after that interview, Lambert and East broke up. The singer didn't comment publicly on her breakup, but sources claimed that there was potential for them to get back together. Ultimately, though, that didn't happen.