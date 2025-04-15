The Outdated Fashion Trend We're Begging Cheryl Hines & Kristi Noem To Never Wear Again

While Cheryl Hines and Kristi Noem were not put on this earth to be fashionistas, it kind of goes with the territory when you're part of the MAGA inner circle. Hines is an actress who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aka the Secretary of Health and Human Services, while Noem is President Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security secretary. Both women are staples at political events, which is why we're humbly asking both of them to ditch this outdated fashion print.

Hines and Noem seem to enjoy a good polka dot outfit. Hines wore it when she attended her husband's swearing in ceremony, and then shared an image of it the next day to her Instagram for Valentine's Day 2025. Meanwhile, Noem repped the style during the annual Governor's Hunt in October 2024, which she posted a carousel of to Instagram. A couple of weeks later, Noem was seen wearing a different polka dot outfit on Election Day.

Cheryl, Kristi, sweeties. You both have access to some of the best stylists in the world. Please use them.