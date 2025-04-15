The Outdated Fashion Trend We're Begging Cheryl Hines & Kristi Noem To Never Wear Again
While Cheryl Hines and Kristi Noem were not put on this earth to be fashionistas, it kind of goes with the territory when you're part of the MAGA inner circle. Hines is an actress who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aka the Secretary of Health and Human Services, while Noem is President Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security secretary. Both women are staples at political events, which is why we're humbly asking both of them to ditch this outdated fashion print.
Hines and Noem seem to enjoy a good polka dot outfit. Hines wore it when she attended her husband's swearing in ceremony, and then shared an image of it the next day to her Instagram for Valentine's Day 2025. Meanwhile, Noem repped the style during the annual Governor's Hunt in October 2024, which she posted a carousel of to Instagram. A couple of weeks later, Noem was seen wearing a different polka dot outfit on Election Day.
Cheryl, Kristi, sweeties. You both have access to some of the best stylists in the world. Please use them.
Kristi Noem seems more fond of polka dots than Cheryl Hines
Kristi Noem must really love polka dots, since she's posted the same top in numerous photos to her social media, besides just at the Governor's Hunt. The mother of three also wore it when she hung out on the Team Trump North Carolina bus tour in October 2024. Two days before that photo was shared, she posted a carousel of pics of her having a budget meeting with her executive team in South Dakota featuring the same polka dot blouse.
But then a day before that event, Noem shared a photo of herself with Donald Trump wearing a different (thankfully) polka dot outfit. This one was a black top with polka dots that were much closer together in a more cohesive pattern. October 2024 was a big polka dot month for the Homeland Security secretary, apparently.
Thankfully, it doesn't look like Cheryl Hines has been repeating her polka dot outfit, so hopefully it stays that way.