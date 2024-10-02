What Is George, Charlotte, & Louis' School Life Really Like?

When he becomes king, Prince George could go by a number of different names. The youngster is used to having to adjust to varying monikers, as he and his siblings aren't known by their regal names at school. When he started school, George had a rather un-aristocratic nickname. "George is really happy at school, [and] his nickname is P.G.," a parent at Thomas's Battersea, George's first school, revealed to Vanity Fair in 2019.

Initially, George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis used the surname "Cambridge" in lieu of their H.R.H. titles at school. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the children's subsequent move to Lambrook School, their names changed once again.

With Prince William and Princess Catherine now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children use the "Wales" title as their surname while at school. Accordingly, they are simply known as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales. This no doubt helps the children fit in among their peers, as they are not reduced to their royal status. They follow in the footsteps of William and their uncle, Prince Harry, who also used the surname "Wales" in an effort to blend in at school.

