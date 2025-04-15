Justin Trudeau's Age Gap With His Ex Wife Sophie Gregoire

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tied the knot in 2005, a whole decade before Justin assumed the highest office in the Great White North. In 2023, however, Justin and Sophie announced their separation, effectively marking the end of their marriage after 18 years. However, they also made it clear that they were committed to co-parenting their three kids. Even before the split, though, Justin and Sophie had a rather intriguing relationship timeline. The two actually met as children, as Sophie was a classmate of Michel Trudeau, Justin's late youngest brother. However, after hearing that, you may be wondering if the former Canadian PM and his ex-wife have a significant age gap between them.

Justin was born in December 1971, while Sophie was born in April 1975, meaning there are only about three and a half years between them. This is obviously a pretty normal age difference, all things considered. What's interesting is that, for Justin, this is also an instance of the apple falling very far from the tree. Because while Justin and Sophie are virtually the same age, Justin's parents had an absolutely massive age gap. Of course, Justin's late father was none other than Pierre Trudeau, who himself once served as Canada's prime minister. In fact, Justin's split from Sophie actually ties him to his father in an interesting (if unfortunate) way, as he was the first PM since Pierre to publicly separate from his wife while in office.