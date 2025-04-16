Reba McEntire's Ex Husband Wasted No Time Moving On After Their Divorce

While Reba McEntire is one of the most beloved icons in country music, the longtime entertainer and consummate professional hasn't been able to avoid all the drama that comes with fame. McEntire dealt with the implosion of her personal life in August 2015 when she announced she was splitting from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, who had also been her manager. Things seemed to get a bit messier when news broke that Blackstock hadn't wasted any time being single and was already dating a new woman.

An unnamed source told Page Six in January 2016 that Blackstock had sparked a romance with another woman and that they were "very serious." So, who was this mystery lady? As it turned out, Blackstock moved on from McEntire to one of the singer's friends, a Nashville-based real estate agent named Laura Stroud. The unnamed source told Page Six at the time, "It's unclear when they started dating. The word on the street is that they're getting married."

Marriage, however, didn't come to pass until April 2024, when Blackstock and Stroud tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows at The Hermitage in Nashville at a star-studded ceremony, which reportedly included Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as guests. McEntire and Blackstock's son, Shelby Blackstock, was also in attendance to show his support for his dad. Their wedding came one day after McEntire told E! News that she'd be open to getting married to her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, whom she began dating in 2020.