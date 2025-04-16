Reba McEntire's Ex Husband Wasted No Time Moving On After Their Divorce
While Reba McEntire is one of the most beloved icons in country music, the longtime entertainer and consummate professional hasn't been able to avoid all the drama that comes with fame. McEntire dealt with the implosion of her personal life in August 2015 when she announced she was splitting from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, who had also been her manager. Things seemed to get a bit messier when news broke that Blackstock hadn't wasted any time being single and was already dating a new woman.
An unnamed source told Page Six in January 2016 that Blackstock had sparked a romance with another woman and that they were "very serious." So, who was this mystery lady? As it turned out, Blackstock moved on from McEntire to one of the singer's friends, a Nashville-based real estate agent named Laura Stroud. The unnamed source told Page Six at the time, "It's unclear when they started dating. The word on the street is that they're getting married."
Marriage, however, didn't come to pass until April 2024, when Blackstock and Stroud tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows at The Hermitage in Nashville at a star-studded ceremony, which reportedly included Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as guests. McEntire and Blackstock's son, Shelby Blackstock, was also in attendance to show his support for his dad. Their wedding came one day after McEntire told E! News that she'd be open to getting married to her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, whom she began dating in 2020.
What Reba McEntire has said about her divorce from Narvel Blackstock
If there's any bad blood between Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock, the "I'm a Survivor" singer hasn't shown it. In one of her few early comments, McEntire confirmed their divorce was finalized in a message on Facebook, where she added, "Narvel and I are friends. We have always been" (via Good Morning America). For the most part, McEntire has worked hard to keep her personal life reasonably private and focus on her career. Although, from what she has said about her split, it seems there may have been some telltale signs that their marriage wouldn't last.
Sitting down for a chat on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2024, McEntire reflected on how the fact that Blackstock was both her husband and manager seemed to get in the way of their romance. "He was part of the band and then became my manager later on, then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business. Whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business," McEntire shared. Eventually, it seems this business-centric relationship couldn't be sustained.
Now, McEntire is in a whole new place in life alongside another beau, actor Rex Linn. The pair have known each other since 1991 but reconnected while working together when McEntire appeared in an episode of "Young Sheldon" in January 2020. McEntire told E! News in 2024 that they sparked a romance the following June and have been "pretty much inseparable ever since." As for giving marriage another shot, McEntire admitted she was open to the idea if Linn wanted, but she added that she doesn't believe she needs marriage to be committed to Linn.