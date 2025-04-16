HGTV's David Bromstad Is Ready To Find A Husband & Our Expert Tells Us The Perfect Match
David Bromstad was ready to enter a new chapter in 2025. In January, the lovable HGTV star took to Instagram to share a clip from "My Lottery Dream Home," where he put on a mocking tone and joked, "I need a husband." Then, Bromstad switched back to his normal voice to acknowledge, "Actually, I don't need a husband — I simply just want one. Someone who has a private jet would be ideal!" The reality star's desire for commitment may not actually have been in jest since he shared a similar sentiment with The Minnesota Star Tribune back in 2019. After confirming that he would love to start a family after finding the right partner, Bromstad reasoned, "Being single has served its purpose. I'm ready to settle down and have that regular life — or as regular as my life can be."
Over the years, it has become increasingly obvious that the "My Lottery Dream Home" host really values his privacy. As a result, Bromstad's love life remains a total mystery, save for the fact that he had an 11-year romance with Jeffrey Glasko. Unfortunately, their long-standing relationship was just another tragic detail of Bromstad's life since he reportedly became embroiled in a tense legal battle with Glasko shortly after their breakup in 2015.
To make matters even more painful, we later realized that Bromstad's ex was heavily involved in his career. Needless to say, the "Color Splash" alum could use a win in his romantic life. And famous astrologer Terry Nazon exclusively told The List that the HGTV star could easily set himself up for success by seeking a partner of a specific zodiac sign.
David Bromstad might just find the love of his life
While speaking to The List, Terry Nazon professed that a Leo like David Bromstad would have the highest chance of finding lasting love with an Aquarius. However, not just any will do since it would have to be someone who had also got out of a long term relationship. "He might have love at first-sight combustion with Libra and Aquarius," Nazon argued. "He has karma with Cancer, is attracted to fashionista Virgo, and has a love-hate issue with Libra." The HGTV star could benefit from having a partner who will "match his energy level," while he also encouraged Bromstad to create a healthier work-life balance.
Additionally, Nazon believed that the "My Lottery Dream Home" host had promising prospects of sparking a romantic connection with someone in 2025. Unfortunately, his career may cause issues with Bromstad's new love and ultimately lead to a split somewhere down the line. However, the "Beach Flip" alum was likely to find someone new and then have to decide whether he wanted a serious commitment by the fall of 2025.
Things only seemed more promising from there as Nazon reckoned that the beloved Disney fanatic might just spend Christmas with the man he would later marry or possibly even be engaged by that point. According to the astrologer, "In 2026, David has every chance of matrimonial success." In the meantime, though, Bromstad could work to cultivate a better work-life balance on his own to set himself up for romantic success. Based on all this, though, it's safe to say that Bromstad's lavish life might just be adorned with the love he's been looking for before too long.