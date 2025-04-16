HGTV's David Bromstad Is Ready To Find A Husband & Our Expert Tells Us The Perfect Match

David Bromstad was ready to enter a new chapter in 2025. In January, the lovable HGTV star took to Instagram to share a clip from "My Lottery Dream Home," where he put on a mocking tone and joked, "I need a husband." Then, Bromstad switched back to his normal voice to acknowledge, "Actually, I don't need a husband — I simply just want one. Someone who has a private jet would be ideal!" The reality star's desire for commitment may not actually have been in jest since he shared a similar sentiment with The Minnesota Star Tribune back in 2019. After confirming that he would love to start a family after finding the right partner, Bromstad reasoned, "Being single has served its purpose. I'm ready to settle down and have that regular life — or as regular as my life can be."

Over the years, it has become increasingly obvious that the "My Lottery Dream Home" host really values his privacy. As a result, Bromstad's love life remains a total mystery, save for the fact that he had an 11-year romance with Jeffrey Glasko. Unfortunately, their long-standing relationship was just another tragic detail of Bromstad's life since he reportedly became embroiled in a tense legal battle with Glasko shortly after their breakup in 2015.

To make matters even more painful, we later realized that Bromstad's ex was heavily involved in his career. Needless to say, the "Color Splash" alum could use a win in his romantic life. And famous astrologer Terry Nazon exclusively told The List that the HGTV star could easily set himself up for success by seeking a partner of a specific zodiac sign.