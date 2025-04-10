Tulsi Gabbard's Husband Shares Mushy Anniversary Message (& Trump Should Take Notes)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is certainly a controversial figure. However, while she may have her fair share of haters, her husband has told the world that he is certainly not one of them. On April 9, he took to Instagram to celebrate a milestone anniversary with his wife, and it put certain other high-profile political figures' anniversary posts to shame.

We all remember how Donald Trump's anniversary shoutout to Melania Trump was loaded with red flags. Therefore, when Gabbard's husband Abraham Williams gave us a look inside their marriage with his heartfelt anniversary post, let's just say he put Donald to shame. He shared two photos and a video of his wife plus one pic of both of them together. He also included a simple yet sweet message in the caption. He tagged Gabbard and wrote, "I love you with all of my heart. I'm so grateful to share this life that we are blessed with to have with you. Happy 10th anniversary love!!!" and finished the post with some heart emojis.

We have a feeling Melania is seriously jealous of this adorable PDA moment. It's clear that Gabbard was appreciative of her hubby's outpouring of affection. She matched his energy in the comment section, writing, "Te amo con todo mi corazon" with three heart emojis, which translates to "I love you with all my heart."