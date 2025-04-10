Tulsi Gabbard's Husband Shares Mushy Anniversary Message (& Trump Should Take Notes)
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is certainly a controversial figure. However, while she may have her fair share of haters, her husband has told the world that he is certainly not one of them. On April 9, he took to Instagram to celebrate a milestone anniversary with his wife, and it put certain other high-profile political figures' anniversary posts to shame.
We all remember how Donald Trump's anniversary shoutout to Melania Trump was loaded with red flags. Therefore, when Gabbard's husband Abraham Williams gave us a look inside their marriage with his heartfelt anniversary post, let's just say he put Donald to shame. He shared two photos and a video of his wife plus one pic of both of them together. He also included a simple yet sweet message in the caption. He tagged Gabbard and wrote, "I love you with all of my heart. I'm so grateful to share this life that we are blessed with to have with you. Happy 10th anniversary love!!!" and finished the post with some heart emojis.
We have a feeling Melania is seriously jealous of this adorable PDA moment. It's clear that Gabbard was appreciative of her hubby's outpouring of affection. She matched his energy in the comment section, writing, "Te amo con todo mi corazon" with three heart emojis, which translates to "I love you with all my heart."
Tulsi Gabbard and Abraham Williams' relationship seems strong even after hardships
Tulsi Gabbard did more than just reply to her husband's anniversary message; she actually posted one on her Instagram grid first. She shared her own carousel of romantic pics from her life with Abraham Williams. She wrote, "I can't believe it's already been ten years since we got married. Darling, I'm so blessed and grateful to be married to you — my best friend, my partner in all things, my surf buddy, my rock, my confidant, and the one who always finds a way to make me laugh. You sang this song to me on our wedding day and you have proven the lyrics to be true. I love you with all my heart. I do, now and forever."
Both Gabbard and Williams did a great job of expressing their love for one another and showing off the happy life they've built together to honor their milestone anniversary. This is particularly special since it comes nearly a year after Gabbard got candid about the couple's heartbreaking IVF journey. Despite not being able to conceive, Gabbard told People about the silver lining she found. "While that is not in the cards for me and for us, I'm in this unique position where I can actually do something to help other women and children and families, and that is incredibly fulfilling," she said. Their marriage is seemingly stronger than ever after their struggles.