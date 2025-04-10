HGTV's Christina Haack Slyly Puts Her Exes On Blast In Vulnerable Social Media Post

Where does Christina Haack stand with all of her ex-husbands today? Well, she recently came for all of their necks. The "Flip or Flop" alum took to social media recently to air out her dating grievances now that she's found a new man. Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until they divorced in 2016 (and they have had plenty of awkward moments since then). Ant Anstead was married to Haack from 2018 until 2021, only wrapping up a custody battle over their son in November 2022. And, while Haack says that not all of her divorces taught her important lessons, her divorce from Josh Hall certainly did — they tied the knot in 2022 and divorced in 2024.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Haack revealed in the caption that she experiences an anxious attachment style that has made her past relationships difficult. She emphasized that she wasn't the only partner to blame, writing, "Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite." Shade was definitely thrown. Haack went on to unpack that at her age (41), she still has to navigate budding relationships because of the toxic ones she'd been through in the past. "I'm finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100. I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I've been avoiding," she wrote.

She was met with nothing but support from her fans, as they offered some words of encouragement in the comments. "Christina, you are so brave. I have followed you for years and you are an inspirational human! Keep on keeping on," one user wrote. "What a brave post. Much respect!" another added.