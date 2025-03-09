Where Christina Haack Stands With All Her Ex-Husbands Today

HGTV star Christina Haack has been married on three separate occasions — first to her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa, then to fellow TV personality Ant Anstead, and finally to real estate agent Josh Hall. Haack wasted no time moving on following her 2024 split from Hall, and the "Christina on the Coast" star even went Instagram official with her new beau Christopher Larocca in early 2025. That said, Haack acknowledged that her third divorce taught her some important life lessons, most notably that the HGTV star is done rushing into marriage. Still, we couldn't help but wonder where Haack stands with her ex-husbands, especially considering that she shares children with two of them. On that note, The List reached out to an expert for her take on how to maintain a happy, healthy relationship with a former partner and co-parent.

According to certified divorce coach, mediator, and co-parenting expert Abby King, parents who have decided to go their separate ways should always put their children's needs first, both during and after the split. "Amicable, friendly post-divorce relationships between exes highlight to children that family might shift and change but the bonds remain the same," she explained, adding, "It offers validity when saying 'while we don't live together anymore we are still family' and allows children to behave similarly in their future relationships." With all that in mind, here's a look inside Haack's post-divorce relationships, and how they play into a larger blended family dynamic for the reality star.

