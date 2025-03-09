Where Christina Haack Stands With All Her Ex-Husbands Today
HGTV star Christina Haack has been married on three separate occasions — first to her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa, then to fellow TV personality Ant Anstead, and finally to real estate agent Josh Hall. Haack wasted no time moving on following her 2024 split from Hall, and the "Christina on the Coast" star even went Instagram official with her new beau Christopher Larocca in early 2025. That said, Haack acknowledged that her third divorce taught her some important life lessons, most notably that the HGTV star is done rushing into marriage. Still, we couldn't help but wonder where Haack stands with her ex-husbands, especially considering that she shares children with two of them. On that note, The List reached out to an expert for her take on how to maintain a happy, healthy relationship with a former partner and co-parent.
According to certified divorce coach, mediator, and co-parenting expert Abby King, parents who have decided to go their separate ways should always put their children's needs first, both during and after the split. "Amicable, friendly post-divorce relationships between exes highlight to children that family might shift and change but the bonds remain the same," she explained, adding, "It offers validity when saying 'while we don't live together anymore we are still family' and allows children to behave similarly in their future relationships." With all that in mind, here's a look inside Haack's post-divorce relationships, and how they play into a larger blended family dynamic for the reality star.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa maintained a strong working relationship post-divorce
Christina Haack and first husband Tarek El Moussa, who share two children, were in the midst of hosting their hit reality show "Flip or Flop" when they divorced in early 2018. However, they actually kept the show going until 2022. Haack and Tarek aren't the only HGTV stars who worked with their exes after breaking up, but they certainly took this odd dynamic to a whole new level — including eventually co-starring in the spinoff show "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.
In a 2025 interview with HGTV to promote their new show, Tarek proudly confirmed that he and Haack had enjoyed a strong co-parenting relationship for the better part of a decade. His ex-wife added that while their marriage was a bit tumultuous towards the end, she and Tarek never dragged their children into the drama. Naturally, things between them were far more copacetic now that all the dust had settled. What's more, all parties involved expressed their commitment to putting the kids' well-being first.
According to divorce coach Abby King, this approach is ideal. "Prioritizing your child above your own emotions is essential in divorce. Trauma for kids post-divorce is unavoidable but you can absolutely minimize the fallout," she exclusively informed The List in an interview. In line with Haack's comments, King added that children shouldn't be forced to agonize over their parents' marital problems, either, noting simply, "Kids should focus on themselves; parents should focus on the kids."
Christina Haack's third divorce helped her mend fences with second husband Ant Anstead
Christina Haack was married to Ant Anstead from late 2018 to mid 2021. During that time, the happy couple welcomed one child together. However, Haack was never quite the same after her divorce from Anstead and, unlike with Tarek El Moussa, it took the exes a long time to engineer a friendly co-parenting relationship. Ironically, it was Haack's divorce from third husband Josh Hall that ultimately helped them reconcile.
"I walked up to his door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn't hugged in years," Haack sweetly recalled during an episode of "The Flip Off" (via USA Today). "He just said, 'I'm so sorry for everything you're going through and I'm here for you no matter what you need.' And it was a very nice moment." The reality star detailed how they chatted for a while and concluded that being the best parents for their children was more important than anything else.
According to co-parenting expert Abby King, children of divorce having the opportunity to maintain an open and honest relationship with both parents is crucial. To that end, the kids shouldn't feel the need to walk on eggshells depending on whose roof they're currently under. "You never want to put your child in the position of defending their other parent or hiding parts of their life because they know you dislike their other parent," King told us.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall probably won't make up anytime soon
In her exclusive chat with The List, divorce coach Abby King proclaimed that children benefit hugely from seeing their divorced parents getting along. This shows them "that relationships don't always work out or stay romantic but that does not mean they need to meet a nasty end." For some marriages, though, a nasty end is inevitable. And while Christina Haack was seemingly able to patch things up with her first two ex-husbands, we don't expect her and third husband Josh Hall to make up anytime soon. Fortunately, though, the former spouses don't have any kids together.
In fact, the "Flip or Flop" alum acknowledged that it was the children from her previous marriages who convinced her to leave him after witnessing first-hand just how toxic Haack and Hall's marriage really was. Even more impressively, she was able to confide in first husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa as it was happening. "We had a blow-up — middle fingers in my face. Things with Josh have been bad for a long time," Haack disclosed in an episode of "The Flip Off" that was filmed around the time Haack divorced Hall, in mid-2024, confessing, "The kids literally asked me to leave."
She continued, "They told me, he's not nice to me, why would I stick around?" Notably, Hall was supposed to have a bigger role in "The Flip Off" before he and Haack split. The "Christina in the Country" star later divulged to Entertainment Tonight that filming was considerably easier for her, and everybody else involved, once Hall was out of the picture.