Christina Haack Admits Not Every Divorce Taught Important Lessons (But Josh Hall Certainly Did)

HGTV star Christina Haack says she's finally learned some difficult but necessary lessons about relationships, particularly when it comes to not rushing the nuptials. And while she didn't quite learn those lessons from her previous marriages to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, things finally seem to have sunken in following her split from husband Josh Hall, whom she married after just eight months of dating and separated from less than three years after the two tied the knot.

"We don't get along," Haack said of her marriage to Hall during an early 2025 appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," adding, "I learned a lot, and they're like very big lessons, and I actually feel them this time. It will never happen again." Of course, the financial impact of her third divorce probably helped get the message across. According to the Daily Mail, legal documents filed in January 2025 reveal that a judge ordered Haack to pay Hall $150,000 from the sale of their Tennessee home as part of the couple's settlement. Granted, that amount is but a fraction of Haack's asking price for the property.

Haack listed the home for $4.5 million in October 2024. This caused a bit of a legal kerfuffle, as Hall had been granted permission to live in the house following the couple's separation in July 2024. Haack was forced to pull the listing in November 2024, though she was able to put the house back on the market the very next month.

