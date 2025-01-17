Christina Haack Admits Not Every Divorce Taught Important Lessons (But Josh Hall Certainly Did)
HGTV star Christina Haack says she's finally learned some difficult but necessary lessons about relationships, particularly when it comes to not rushing the nuptials. And while she didn't quite learn those lessons from her previous marriages to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, things finally seem to have sunken in following her split from husband Josh Hall, whom she married after just eight months of dating and separated from less than three years after the two tied the knot.
"We don't get along," Haack said of her marriage to Hall during an early 2025 appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," adding, "I learned a lot, and they're like very big lessons, and I actually feel them this time. It will never happen again." Of course, the financial impact of her third divorce probably helped get the message across. According to the Daily Mail, legal documents filed in January 2025 reveal that a judge ordered Haack to pay Hall $150,000 from the sale of their Tennessee home as part of the couple's settlement. Granted, that amount is but a fraction of Haack's asking price for the property.
Haack listed the home for $4.5 million in October 2024. This caused a bit of a legal kerfuffle, as Hall had been granted permission to live in the house following the couple's separation in July 2024. Haack was forced to pull the listing in November 2024, though she was able to put the house back on the market the very next month.
Christina Haack and ex-husband Josh Hall seem eager to move on
While we've been worried about Christina Haack amid her divorce from Josh Hall, she mostly just seems eager to get on with her life. In fact, Haack wasted no time in moving on after she and Hall split, with the "Flip or Flop" star reportedly entering a relationship with Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex, shortly after the mid-2024 breakup. "Christina has been dating Chris Larocca for a few months now," an anonymous source told the Daily Mail in January 2025, adding, "They're always together and out and about around Newport." Around that same time, Haack confessed that she will probably get married again during a chat with Us Weekly. In that same interview, however, she also solidified the notion that she's learned her lesson about whirlwind marriages, declaring that the next time she exchanges vows with someone would have to follow an engagement of at least five years.
For his part, Hall appears to have moved on as well, finding a new girlfriend in model Stephanie Gabrys. At the time of writing, Hall and Gabrys have gone semi-public with their relationship via social media, though have mostly kept out of the spotlight. But that decision seems to be more passive than anything on Hall's part. "He hasn't made a show of the relationship, but it's not a secret," a source familiar with the relationship told Us Weekly in January 2025, adding, "Josh is just low-key."