HGTV Stars Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Most Awkward Moments Since Their Divorce
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's eyebrow-raising decision to continue working together following their 2016 split has proven to be questionable several times over. In December 2016, TMZ reported that the former couple got into a heated argument in May that even led to somebody making a 911 phone call, fearing that El Moussa might take his own life. An eyewitness disclosed to the police that he had walked out of their marital home with a gun to go hiking. However, when law enforcement finally approached the HGTV star, El Moussa insisted that he wasn't suicidal and was hunting to destress.
Once El Moussa and Haack released a joint statement to confirm that they were parting ways, they got to work convincing everyone that they were on good terms. However, in the first episode of "Flip or Flop" that aired after their divorce, the former spouses had an uncomfortable moment as El Moussa informed Haack that he was going on a date later, and she quipped, "I thought you didn't like blondes anymore," per People.
Naturally, people wondered why they chose to continue their professional relationship, and the reality stars answered that question on "Today" in December 2018, reasoning simply, "It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it." Although the exes appeared amicable, as time went by, they still continued to rack up some cringeworthy moments. For instance, in 2019, El Moussa accidentally revealed the sex of Haack and Ant Anstead's baby to TMZ. Of course, their hit home renovation show also kept getting increasingly awkward.
The former couple took jabs at each other's post-divorce love lives
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack got into a strange argument during the Season 1 finale of "The Flip Off" in March 2025. Things started out on a playful note as Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, pulled up to the shoot, and spotted Haack chatting with guest judge Jeff Lewis, who had the final say in the overall winner. Initially, the exes only took playful jabs at each other as they tried to curry favor with Lewis. However, things grew increasingly tense as Tarek and his ex-wife argued about who reeled the guest judge in.
It was obvious that the conversation made Lewis uncomfortable as he started to walk away. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to stop Haack from admitting, "I slid into his DMs and begged him to do this," (via People). Tarek helped the awkwardness reach an all-time high by jeering in response, "Yeah, you're used to doing that. That's how you find all those husbands." Of course, that wasn't the only moment this particular topic came up.
In a 2021 episode of "Flip Or Flop," Tarek and Haack continuously butted heads over their home design ideas. At one point, the "Christina on the Coast" star even walked off the set because of just how annoyed she was. In the next scene, Haack demanded to know why Tarek refused to consider any of her ideas, positing, "Is it because I have a boyfriend?" However, Tarek reassured her that they just weren't seeing eye to eye professionally.
Tarek El Moussa confused Heather Rae El Moussa for Christina Haack
In May 2024, Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa joined forces to create a bizarre Instagram video. In it, the two women donned identical clothing and poked fun at how similar they looked by introducing themselves by each other's names. When the duo acknowledged their mistake, Tarek popped in and said, "Well, I guess it is confusing." Meanwhile, when an "Extra" interviewer got Tarek's new wife confused for his ex for real, in January 2025, he sheepishly confessed, "I get confused, too." After their contractor made the same mistake during an episode of "The Flip Off," Tarek once again divulged, "I did that one time. I'm lucky to be alive," per Page Six. However, Tarek stressed that the awkward slip up which proved that Haack was still on his mind had only happened once.
Still, it's obvious that one of the strangest things about Tarek and Heather's relationship is that they are essentially in constant contact with his former wife and continue to work with her to boot. While many people get a sense of hope from learning that an ex-wife could be so amicable with her ex-husband and his new wife, others have found their closeness a bit strange, even starting to believe that they were in a polyamorous relationship. "Access Hollywood" inquired about the trio's feelings about the bizarre idea that they were secretly "sister wives," and Haack noted that she didn't mind because they could always get a good laugh out of it. In fact, earlier in the interview, Heather stated that she was a neutral third party in Tarek and Haack's fights and compared their bickering to that of siblings.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have got into heated spats behind the scenes
There have been several times when Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa didn't get along on HGTV's "Flip or Flop." However, one of their most explosive (and uncomfortable) fights happened behind the scenes. In 2021, insiders dished to TMZ that the former spouses had become embroiled in a huge spat after she reminded him that the cameras would start rolling soon. Although that seems like an entirely normal thing to say, Tarek apparently didn't like her tone and started hurling insults at his ex-wife. After he told Haack that Heather Rae El Moussa outdid her in the looks department and in terms of personal wealth, he took credit for Haack's success and, to top it all off, Tarek labeled Haack a "washed-up loser" and he reveled in her downfall.
Needless to say, the former couple needed some time apart after the explosive fight, so they did all their onscreen work for the day separately. During a subsequent appearance on E! News' "Daily Pop," Tarek confirmed that the fight did indeed happen, explaining, "As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I'm sure we both wish the whole thing never happened," per Page Six. However, the pair once got into a fight that didn't appear to be work-related. In May 2022, the Daily Mail shared snaps from an evidently awkward disagreement between Tarek, Heather, and Haack at a children's soccer game that apparently only ended when the coach intervened.
The El Moussas' working relationship with Christina Haack is questionable
During a January 2025 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," unlikely trio Christina Haack, Heather, and Tarek El Moussa shared some strange details about their odd dynamic. After Haack and Heather freely acknowledged that they would often join forces to pick on Tarek during their time filming "The Flip Off" together, the talk show host inquired about how he handled it. However, before Tarek could answer, his ex-wife confirmed, "He likes it." Then, Tarek jumped in with some details about their odd working relationship that most likely created plenty of awkward moments on set.
As he recalled, "The second all three of us get together, [Haack will] start picking on me, and I'm thinking Heather's going to jump in and defend me." The HGTV star continued, "Next thing I know they're standing together picking on me." While the trio appeared to have their balance figured out on "The Flip Off," their dynamic still attracted the ire of Haack's ex-husband, Ant Anstead, when he appeared on the show as a guest judge.
As Anstead sat down with them, Heather checked in to see how he was dealing with being in the same room as his ex-wife. The British media personality made things rather awkward with a quip about the former couple, saying, "Once you guys stop flirting with each other, let's get into it," (via People). As everyone did their best to laugh it off, Anstead once again urged them to stop flirting, and Heather warned him to tread with caution. Suffice it to say that Anstead's joke about Haack and Tarek's on-set behavior pushed the envelope big time.
Tarek El Moussa learned of Christina Haack's marriage to Ant Anstead through friends
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa had a long road to friendship after their messy divorce. In a 2019 chat with People, El Moussa revealed that their relationship was so fractured after the split that his "Flip or Flop" co-star didn't even bother to inform him that she was tying the knot with Ant Anstead, in December 2018. The HGTV star only learned that his ex-wife had taken a major life step with her new beau when his friends started messaging him photos from their wedding. Under normal circumstances, it would have been okay for an ex-husband to be unaware of how his ex-wife was progressing in her love life. However, in El Moussa and Haack's case, it was strange that she didn't give him a heads' up since they were regularly seeing each other for work.
Despite all the awkwardness, the "Flipping El Moussas" star sent the happy couple a congratulatory message and reportedly received a polite "Thank you" from both parties. However, during a February 2024 appearance on "Fox & Friends," El Moussa admitted that working with his ex-wife in the immediate aftermath of their divorce was the "most difficult thing in [his] life." The HGTV star had some unresolved feelings for his ex-wife back then and, as a result, "It was pretty difficult watching her get remarried and have a baby." El Moussa elaborated, "I was filming with her through the whole thing. So, there were just some really, really tough years, but I never lost hope." And thankfully, the former couple eventually made their way back to being friends and even co-stars again.