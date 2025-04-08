HGTV Stars Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Most Awkward Moments Since Their Divorce

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's eyebrow-raising decision to continue working together following their 2016 split has proven to be questionable several times over. In December 2016, TMZ reported that the former couple got into a heated argument in May that even led to somebody making a 911 phone call, fearing that El Moussa might take his own life. An eyewitness disclosed to the police that he had walked out of their marital home with a gun to go hiking. However, when law enforcement finally approached the HGTV star, El Moussa insisted that he wasn't suicidal and was hunting to destress.

Once El Moussa and Haack released a joint statement to confirm that they were parting ways, they got to work convincing everyone that they were on good terms. However, in the first episode of "Flip or Flop" that aired after their divorce, the former spouses had an uncomfortable moment as El Moussa informed Haack that he was going on a date later, and she quipped, "I thought you didn't like blondes anymore," per People.

Naturally, people wondered why they chose to continue their professional relationship, and the reality stars answered that question on "Today" in December 2018, reasoning simply, "It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it." Although the exes appeared amicable, as time went by, they still continued to rack up some cringeworthy moments. For instance, in 2019, El Moussa accidentally revealed the sex of Haack and Ant Anstead's baby to TMZ. Of course, their hit home renovation show also kept getting increasingly awkward.