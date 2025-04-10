Trump Blames Obama & Biden For Lackluster 'Do (But We Know His Bad Dye Job Is The Culprit)
For Donald Trump, appearance is paramount, particularly when it comes to his hair. At a November 2024 campaign event, Trump checked his 'do on camera and interrupted his speech to complain to the audience that it didn't look good. Unfortunately for Trump, it was only one of his worst hair moments that year. In 2025, Trump found new scapegoats for his bad hair days: Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Both times he's moved into the White House, Trump has been disappointed by their low-flow, environmentally-friendly plumbing policies. "I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair," Trump proclaimed (via The New York Times). "I stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet." The president's claim seems like hyperbole, since he doesn't appear to have anything close to the lush hair he sported during "The Apprentice."
Trump issued an executive order that the White House proclaimed would "make America's showers great again." However, it's doubtful lack of water pressure is the culprit. Hair dye can take a toll, leading to dried-out, broken strands.
To make matter worse, while Trump pays attention to his coif in the shower, he reportedly lacks patience when getting it dyed. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," an insider divulged to Page Six. "It gets lighter every time he washes it."
Trump accused Obama of messing up his preferred hairspray, too
Besides blaming Barack Obama for impinging on his ability to shower with copious amounts of water, Donald Trump's also criticized his predecessor for regulating hairspray. "You can't use hairspray because hairspray is going to affect the ozone," Trump griped in 2015 (via The New York Times). Instead, he was left with pump-based formulas. "It comes out in big globs, right, and it's stuck in your hair and you say, 'Oh my God, I've got to take a shower again, my hair is all screwed up.'"
However, Trump's claim was incorrect, since ozone-impacting chemicals haven't been around since 1994, way before Obama's election. The bigger issue may be in the excessive amount of spray Trump applies, rather than how it's deployed. "Everything was solid," Trump's former hairstylist informed the Mirror. "I tapped it with my comb and it would bounce back." While it's unknown what styling products Trump currently favors, in 2016 he reportedly was a fan of the aptly named "CHI Helmet Head" hairspray.
Back in 2011, Trump informed Rolling Stone that his shampoo of choice was Head & Shoulders. Even though he apparently hates to wait for hair dye to penetrate his locks, he doesn't mind giving his coif time to air dry. "It takes about an hour," Trump disclosed. Regardless of what products he uses, it's likely that time is really what's impacting Trump's 'do, since his 70s have proved to be his worst hair decade.