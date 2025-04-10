Trump Blames Obama & Biden For Lackluster 'Do (But We Know His Bad Dye Job Is The Culprit)

For Donald Trump, appearance is paramount, particularly when it comes to his hair. At a November 2024 campaign event, Trump checked his 'do on camera and interrupted his speech to complain to the audience that it didn't look good. Unfortunately for Trump, it was only one of his worst hair moments that year. In 2025, Trump found new scapegoats for his bad hair days: Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Both times he's moved into the White House, Trump has been disappointed by their low-flow, environmentally-friendly plumbing policies. "I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair," Trump proclaimed (via The New York Times). "I stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet." The president's claim seems like hyperbole, since he doesn't appear to have anything close to the lush hair he sported during "The Apprentice."

Trump issued an executive order that the White House proclaimed would "make America's showers great again." However, it's doubtful lack of water pressure is the culprit. Hair dye can take a toll, leading to dried-out, broken strands.

To make matter worse, while Trump pays attention to his coif in the shower, he reportedly lacks patience when getting it dyed. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," an insider divulged to Page Six. "It gets lighter every time he washes it."