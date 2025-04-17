5 Times Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany Wore More Eyeliner Than JD Vance
It seems like everyday TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend feels more and more real. From folks in Donald Trump's administration to political commentators, we often see the MAGA crowd sporting overdone, harsh makeup looks. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany may not be one of the worst offenders when it comes to the Republican makeup stereotype. Yet, time and time again, we've seen her go overboard with her eyeliner. As far as we're concerned, she needs some makeup remover and a new beauty routine STAT.
Lately, it appears that JD Vance's eyeliner application is ramping up as his relationship with Trump crashes. So, for folks who may be using the vice president as their beauty inspo, it may be time to find a new look. McEnany definitely seems to have the same love of eyeliner as the controversial VP, and her worst makeup fails of all time typically seem to revolve around her commitment to a dark, aggressive eyeliner outline. So, for folks who think Vance has the worst eyeliner in MAGA-land, it may be time to think again. While there are plenty of makeup looks to choose from, we've got McEnany's eyeliner moments that were the worst of the worst.
When her intensely outlined eyes overshadowed her big announcement
In March 2025, Kayleigh McEnany took to X, formerly known as Twitter to tease a big announcement. While she was clearly trying to drum up excitement for fans to watch her show, it was difficult to focus on anything other than her heavy eye makeup. Lining your eyes all the way around can make your eyes appear smaller. This makeup look on McEnany is a prime example of this optical illusion at play. Her intense black eyeliner covers all the edges of her eyelids, which acts to overpower her eyes.
Another reason why this particular eyeliner look is so distracting is because of just how intense the liner, itself, seems to be. It looks like McEnany is wearing black liquid liner. The reason this doesn't work particularly well for her is because of her coloring. Her hair, skin tone, and the rest of her makeup are all light. Of course, paring down your other makeup and directing all attention to your eyes is a great way to make a statement eye work for you. In this case, though, her eye makeup doesn't look like a statement eye due to its lack of color or eye shadow. Instead, it just looks unbalanced.
When her on-air eyeliner looked cartoonish
In 2024, Kayleigh McEnany wore bold red and an odd eyeliner look for a Fox News report. This case of unflattering eyeliner is a bit different than her typical style, but it's a bad look nonetheless. Here, McEnany didn't apply intense eyeliner under her eyes like she often does, and this is a step in the right direction. Yet, her combination of black liner and big lashes still looked a bit too stark.
As she often seems to do, McEnany appeared to continue her black eyeliner all the way to the inner corners of her eyes. This makeup look showcases this more than her looks typically do, since the bottom liner is missing. Continuing dramatic liner all the way to the inner corners of your eyes can often make your eyes look closer together or alter the appearance of your eye shape. If McEnany used a softer eyeliner or a brown shade and tapered the application as she got closer to her nose, this look would have worked much better than it does.
When her makeup was way too heavy for a press conference
During her time as White House press secretary in November 2020, Kayleigh McEnany held a press conference looking like she just got her makeup done for the prom. For this look, McEnany's eyeliner was just one of the many details that made her makeup look way too over-the-top. From massive false lashes to heavy eyeshadow, the makeup around McEnany's eyes here is certainly excessive. At least JD Vance sticks to eyeliner and doesn't go as all out as McEnany.
While she kept her contour and lips to a neutral, pared-down palette to let her eyes pop, the overall makeup still felt way too overpowering. In addition to the heavy eye makeup, McEnany's eyebrows were also a slightly darker shade than she typically sports. This drew even more attention to her already too-intense eye makeup. Swapping these overwhelming lashes out for something a bit softer and going for a less harsh eyeshadow look would have been an easy fix here, and it would have been easier to focus on McEnany's face than just the overpowering makeup she had covering it.
At the 2024 Patriot Awards
In 2024, Kayleigh McEnany went all out for Fox Nation's Patriot Awards. The host made the mistake with her makeup that she so frequently makes. She drew her eyeliner all the way around the entirety of her eyes in what appears to be a stark black liquid eyeliner. In this case, putting such intense eyeliner all the way around her eyes almost makes McEnany look like a cartoon character. It's easy to see just how much better McEnany would look with a more natural, lighter bit of eye makeup.
Her stark eyeliner was the worst detail of this makeup look, but her overly clumpy eyelashes just drew further attention to what was wrong with her eye makeup. Additionally, both the concealer under her eyes and her layers of sparkly eye shadow look like they were applied with a too-heavy hand. The result is clumping and creasing all around her eyes, which makes them look too heavy and overly made-up.
When her stark eyeliner drew too much attention to her clumpy makeup
A simple zoom-in on one photo of Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News in 2024 shows a total makeup overload. It's clear that when it comes to her beauty routine, McEnany prefers when just about everything she uses is full coverage. Concealer and foundation are caked on under her eyes, and her shimmer-y eyeshadow looks way too heavy. Yet, as she frequently does, McEnany applied her eyeliner in a way that only made the rest of these details look worse — and JD Vance's eyeliner game look better.
Once again, McEnany appears to have lined the entire outer edge of her eyes in a bold black liquid liner. Not only does this draw all the attention to an area where her makeup is particularly cake-y, but it also affects the way the shape of her eyes looks. In this particular case, the intense outline actually makes her look asymmetrical and makes her eyes appear to be two different sizes. Ultimately, eyeliner like this is difficult to get right, and one tiny mistake is made much more obvious than a softer, smudgier look would.