5 Times Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany Wore More Eyeliner Than JD Vance

It seems like everyday TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend feels more and more real. From folks in Donald Trump's administration to political commentators, we often see the MAGA crowd sporting overdone, harsh makeup looks. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany may not be one of the worst offenders when it comes to the Republican makeup stereotype. Yet, time and time again, we've seen her go overboard with her eyeliner. As far as we're concerned, she needs some makeup remover and a new beauty routine STAT.

Lately, it appears that JD Vance's eyeliner application is ramping up as his relationship with Trump crashes. So, for folks who may be using the vice president as their beauty inspo, it may be time to find a new look. McEnany definitely seems to have the same love of eyeliner as the controversial VP, and her worst makeup fails of all time typically seem to revolve around her commitment to a dark, aggressive eyeliner outline. So, for folks who think Vance has the worst eyeliner in MAGA-land, it may be time to think again. While there are plenty of makeup looks to choose from, we've got McEnany's eyeliner moments that were the worst of the worst.