Justin Trudeau's Ex Wife Wasted No Time Moving On From Their Divorce

In February 2024, the Daily Mail shared exclusive snapshots of Sophie Grégoire and Marcos Bettolli leaving the restaurant Yangtze together in Ottawa's Chinatown. Along with them were two friends and Grégoire and Justin Trudeau's three children. The outlet also claimed at the time that Grégoire and Bettolli were living together at his residence, which was reportedly a close distance to both Trudeau and Ana Remonda's homes.

Bettolli also has children from his previous relationship, and at the time those photos were snapped, he was reportedly still trying to sort out his divorce with Remonda. Per the "A Few Tasteful Snaps" Substack, in her April 2023 divorce filing, Remonda accused her ex of bringing their two children around Grégoire, something they reportedly agreed he wouldn't do. In his June 2023 filing, Bettolli alleged that Remonda tried to retaliate against him for his relationship, in part by getting into his computer " ... and [threatening] to publish private intimate photos of Marcos" (via Daily Mail). As of writing, the status of their divorce proceedings is unclear.

It's also unclear when exactly Grégoire and Bettolli first crossed paths, if they are still together, or if they were ever together at all; they seemingly never confirmed a relationship themselves. However, at a March 2024 speaking engagement during the 30/50 Summit, Grégoire's comments were possibly telling about her most notable past relationship. Per the Daily Beast, she said, "Your needs, you shouldn't expect the minimum. You should expect a maximum of nourishment, presence, and help in your life with the people around you. And we shouldn't have to hold it all together as women." That could've been a subtle dig at her ex, Trudeau.