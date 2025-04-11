Did Karoline Leavitt Ban Kaitlan Collins From Press Briefings? Inside The Rumors

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's pettiest interactions with CNN's Kaitlan Collins have shown that the air of professionalism expected in the White House Briefing Room isn't always a reality. The two have butted heads on multiple occasions, sparking feud rumors. There's even been speculation online that Leavitt took things a step further and barred Collins from future briefings.

"Karoline Leavitt BANS CNN's Kaitlan Collins from Press Brief after STUPID Question," read a post shared on Facebook. The caption also encouraged users to check the comments for more information. The same claim was circulated on other Facebook pages and social media sites as well, including X, formerly known as Twitter. BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh wasn't convinced, reposting one of the posts and commenting that it was purely for clicks. "There's no evidence that Karoline Leavitt has banned CNN's Kaitlan Collins from White House press briefings," Sardarizadeh added in his X post. Check Your Fact also disputed the claim, stating that it was incorrect and that there was no proof that such a thing had occurred.

It seems the rumors that Collins was banned from press briefings began after her especially heated exchange with Leavitt, which didn't help either of their reputations. At a briefing in March 2025, Collins kept trying to ask an additional question based on a comment Leavitt made, and the latter dodged it repeatedly. Leavitt ended the back-and-forth stand-off by snapping (for the second time), "Kaitlan, I'm not taking your follow-up" (via X). She then moved on to speak with another journalist.