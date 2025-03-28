JD & Usha Vance's Behavior In Greenland Hints Their Marriage Is On The Rocks
It's safe to say that the week of March 24 was not a good one for Vice President JD Vance. Beginning with the Signal group chat being leaked everywhere and ending with President Donald Trump possibly trying to get rid of JD by sending him to Greenland, the VP has had quite the go of it. To make matters worse, when JD joined his wife Usha Vance on her pre-planned trip to Greenland, he might have driven a larger wedge within his marriage than he may have thought. Initially, Usha was scheduled to travel with their son and check out cultural sites. But when JD invited himself along, he rearranged the entire schedule, making the whole trip about himself. When the second couple touched down in Greenland, Usha appeared icier to JD than the frigid terrain.
🚨 Vice President JD Vance @VP and Second Lady Usha Vance @SLOTUS arrive in Greenland. pic.twitter.com/wFeNzkDHsX
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025
Usha has upended her life to support her husband. Now that Usha has officially begun her second life as the second lady, it does appear that some cracks are forming within the marriage. Case in point, Usha bolts out of the plane way ahead of JD — and maintains her distance from him the entire time. It could be that she was cold and simply wanted to get from one warm vehicle to the other, but the fact that she doesn't even wait for him to open the door for her to get in the car is telling. There are plenty of signs that the marriage between JD and Usha is crumbling.
JD Vance's clingy husband routine with Usha might have backfired
JD Vance's wife Usha Vance has always been a well-established person both within and outside of their marriage. A quiet and well-read force, it has been suggested that Usha and JD often don't see eye to eye, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Having opinions outside of those of your spouse can encourage growth and intimacy, as it takes a healthy relationship to be able to disagree with each other. However, just two months into his current term as vice president, JD appears to be leaning heavily on Usha for moral support, and possibly tossing her under the bus in the process.
Not only did JD hop on her trip to Greenland out of a desire to "not let her have all the fun by herself," according to his own Instagram post, but it's also becoming increasingly clear that Usha is being iced out of Donald Trump's inner circle. With him having to handle the fallout from the group chat debacle, as well as JD clearly not being Trump's favorite, that's enough to put stress on any relationship. But add this to the fact that Usha quit her prolific job at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP to join JD on the campaign trail, and that's enough to create quite a bit of resentment. Hopefully the rest of the trip to Greenland is smooth sailing, or else JD might find himself stranded in the tundra.