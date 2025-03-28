JD & Usha Vance's Behavior In Greenland Hints Their Marriage Is On The Rocks

JD Vance's wife Usha Vance has always been a well-established person both within and outside of their marriage. A quiet and well-read force, it has been suggested that Usha and JD often don't see eye to eye, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Having opinions outside of those of your spouse can encourage growth and intimacy, as it takes a healthy relationship to be able to disagree with each other. However, just two months into his current term as vice president, JD appears to be leaning heavily on Usha for moral support, and possibly tossing her under the bus in the process.

Not only did JD hop on her trip to Greenland out of a desire to "not let her have all the fun by herself," according to his own Instagram post, but it's also becoming increasingly clear that Usha is being iced out of Donald Trump's inner circle. With him having to handle the fallout from the group chat debacle, as well as JD clearly not being Trump's favorite, that's enough to put stress on any relationship. But add this to the fact that Usha quit her prolific job at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP to join JD on the campaign trail, and that's enough to create quite a bit of resentment. Hopefully the rest of the trip to Greenland is smooth sailing, or else JD might find himself stranded in the tundra.

