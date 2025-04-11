Trump Staffers Take Aim At The One Thing That's Sure To Upset Elon Musk The Most

It's official: Elon Musk is not funny. Okay — most of us didn't need confirmation; he regularly presents us with evidence. We all remember when he stole the title of most embarrassing Donald Trump sidekick after his bizarre CPAC appearance with a chainsaw, after all. Luckily, being unfunny isn't the worst thing in the world ... at least for most people. Yet, apparently, Musk really, really wants to be funny. So, an insider's scathing read about his sense of humor that's going viral is surely hurting his notoriously fragile ego.

A senior member of Donald Trump's administration got candid with Rolling Stone about Musk and how hard he tries (and fails) at landing jokes. "I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he's not funny. Like, at all," the official revealed. And, apparently, he hates it when folks don't appreciate his humor. The source added, "He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don't lap up his humor." As if this wasn't embarrassing enough for Musk, the official made it even worse by revealing how many folks reportedly describe him. "I keep using the word 'annoying'; a lot of people who have to deal with him do," they explained, adding, "Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard. He's just the most irritating person I've ever had to deal with, and that is saying something."