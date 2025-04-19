Everything Joe Biden Has Said About Elon Musk Over The Years

Elon Musk has never shied away from taking cheap shots at Former President Joe Biden. After the tech billionaire started publicly backing Donald Trump, he utilized several posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, to put forth a bizarre, and easily debunked, theory that the Biden administration's border control policies sought to bring more illegal immigrants into the country so that the Dems could have additional voters in the future. Another one of Musk's favorite narratives to push at the time was that the president wasn't truly in charge of the country. In October 2024, he tweeted, "Biden's puppetmasters are at fault. He is just the puppet who talks the words on the teleprompter."

Likewise, in September, Musk, notably one of the people in Trump's inner circle who once hated him, also shared a cartoon of a puppet of Biden being tossed aside and then replaced by a puppet of his Former Vice President Kamala Harris. In a somewhat ironic tweet from February 2025, the SpaceX founder poked fun at how fellow billionaire George Soros was supposedly pulling all the strings. And, in August 2024, Musk posted an outdated meme from Drake's 2015 "Hotline Bling" music video to supposedly get the younger generations to join him in supporting Trump and JD Vance's campaign over Harris and Biden's.

Musk has also taken a page out of Trump's book and poked fun at the Democrat's age and his public fumbles on numerous occasions. And to top it all off, Musk once ripped his son, Hunter Biden, to shreds with a single tweet. Meanwhile, the former president managed to get under the Tesla owner's skin with no-so-subtle shade and tons of blatant snubs.